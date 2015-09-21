Photos of 19 abandoned places give us an eerie look at a world without humans

Have you ever wondered what the world would look like without humans?
Abandoned cities like Pripyat, Ukraine, and forgotten amusement parks like Dreamland in Beijing, China, give us an idea of what that world might look like if we weren’t around anymore.
Thanks to Instagram, it’s easy to take a virtual tour of these abandoned places around the world.
Plus, the photos of the decaying buildings and moss-covered roller-coasters are totally fascinating, if not a little bit eerie.
Keep scrolling to see the photos.
Check out the sand-filled remains of Kolmanskop, Namibia, a once thriving town built around a diamond mine in the early 1900s.
Michigan Central Station has been closed since 1988. Here’s a look inside the abandoned ticket lobby.
These ruined buildings in Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina, might look familiar. The abandoned town served as the set for District 12 in ‘The Hunger Games’.
The city of Pripyat, Ukraine, was evacuated in 1986 after the meltdown at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Here’s what’s left of the city’s swimming pool.”
Sanzhi Pod City in Taiwan was never completed due to a shortage of funding and several construction accidents.
Check out the ‘Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane,’ in upstate New York. Once a year, tourists are allowed on the premises to tour the creepy facilities.
Here’s a look inside the morgue at the Willard Asylum.
Don’t expect to see any tourists at the abandoned Varosha Resort in Cyprus.
Check out this forgotten hospital from an Instagrammer in Florida.
The last residents of Bodie, California, left fifty years ago. Since then, time has stood still in the former boom town.
After the fall of East Germany, the Beelitz Sanatorium fell into disrepair.
Originally built in 1886 for French aristocrats, the Chateau Miranda has been empty for years.
Here’s a look inside.
Used by the British Navy during World War II, some remains from the Maunsell Sea Forts are still visible off the shore of the Thames Estuary today.
Nature has overtaken this old ride at a former Berlin amusement park.
Turns out, there are a lot of forgotten amusement parks in the world. Here’s a scene from the Nara Dreamland Theme Park in Japan.
Hashima Island in Japan was once a bustling city. Now its buildings are crumbling to the ground.
The Monceau Power Plant in Belgium was officially shut down in 2007.
Here’s a look inside one of the plant’s cooling towers. Check out all the moss.
The wreck of the SS Ayrfield in Australia has also been taken over by trees.
