Photos of the abandoned Olympic Village built for the 1936 games in Nazi Germany will give you chills

Sylvain Margaine/Forbidden-Places Today, Berlin’s abandoned Olympic Village sits in ruins.

The 1936 Berlin Olympics are shrouded in myth and tragedy.

The International Olympic Committee granted Germany’s capital city the right to host in 1931, just as Adolf Hitler was rising to power.

By the time the games rolled around, the oppressive Nuremberg laws were in effect, and the Olympic flag hung alongside banners bearing the swastika.

Today, the 1936 Olympic Village, which actually lies in Elstal, Wustermark, on the edge of Berlin, remains in ruins. Photographer Sylvain Margaine visited for his book, “Forbidden Places: Exploring our abandoned heritage,” and website Forbidden-Places.net. With permission, we’ve published a selection of his photos here.

