13 eerie photos that take you inside America's abandoned mental hospitals

Massive mental hospitals, some of which once housed hundreds of thousands of patients, were the primary mode of treatment for those with mental illnesses for centuries.

But by the 1960s, asylums all over the US were closing down in reaction to reports of abuse and neglect, as well as the passage of new healthcare laws that emphasised a community-based treatment approach.

As a result, many formerly packed mental hospitals have been left standing totally vacant. Over the course of six years, photographer Christopher Payne travelled to 70 of these abandoned mental hospitals all over the US, getting exclusive tours inside each. The resulting photos are chilling, yet beautiful in their own way.

Business Insider talked with Payne about his photographic journey, now collected into a book titled “Asylum: Inside the Closed World of State Mental Hospitals.” Below, see his eerie photos of abandoned mental hospitals all over the US.

Courtney Verrill wrote an earlier version of this story.

