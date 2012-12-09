Before-And-After Pictures Of An Abandoned Detroit School

Photo: detroiturbex.com

If you want to see some disturbing pictures of a great American city in decline, head over to Detroiturbex.com. The site was created “to raise awareness of the social and economic challenges the city of Detroit faces through photography.”One of their galleries is already going crazy on Reddit.



It shows haunting pictures of Detroit’s Cass Technical High School in its glory days superimposed on top of the school after it was abandoned.

Happily, there’s a twist to this story: the old Cass building was closed because new, state-of-the-art facilities were constructed next door.

