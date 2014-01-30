9 Photos Of Abandoned Cars In The South That Are Going To Be A Nightmare To Clean Up

Traffic is a mess all over the South.

An couple inches of snow created gridlock that started on Tuesday and stretched into Wednesday morning. Some people are still stuck, and hundreds of cars have been abandoned on roadways.

Birmingham and Atlanta were especially hard-hit. Some people who abandoned their vehicles were forced to sleep in stores overnight.

The situation is severe, and roadsides are littered with abandoned vehicles:



















