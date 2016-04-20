This abandoned amusement park from the 1900s looks straight out of a horror film

Seph LawlessAn abandoned souvenir stand sits in the middle of Bushkill Park.
Bushkill Park is down, but it may not be out.
The eastern Pennsylvania theme park operated from 1902 until a series of floods hit the area, damaging the park beyond reasonable repair.
It’s been closed since 2007, but owner Neal Fehnel still hopes to open it back up some day. The park’s website currently reads, “The owners of Bushkill Park are working hard to repair the damage that has been done by the floods and other means.”
Photographer Seph Lawless got a peek inside the park, which has laid dormant since its closing nearly a decade ago.
Here’s what he saw.
Seph Lawless
By the second half of the century, the park started struggling, and after the 1980s, the park was already way past its prime.
Seph Lawless
The park sits close to the banks of the Bushkill River, however, and a series of three floods damaged the park severely. The first was caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004.
Seph Lawless
'The Bar'l of Fun' is considered by many to be America's oldest fun house. It was featured on a Discovery Channel special in 1997.
The park's vintage appeal attracted Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from the History Channel show 'American Pickers'.
They walked away with sideshow banners that were later purchased for $10,000. (They later returned to the park to split the profit with Fehnel).
Seph Lawless
Fehnel told Lawless he still hopes to someday open the park back up to visitors, but estimates from 2013 said that it would take about $50,000 to make it operational.
