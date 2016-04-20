This abandoned amusement park from the 1900s looks straight out of a horror film

Dennis Green
America's Oldest Fun HouseSeph LawlessAn abandoned souvenir stand sits in the middle of Bushkill Park.

Bushkill Park is down, but it may not be out.

The eastern Pennsylvania theme park operated from 1902 until a series of floods hit the area, damaging the park beyond reasonable repair.

It’s been closed since 2007, but owner Neal Fehnel still hopes to open it back up some day. The park’s website currently reads, “The owners of Bushkill Park are working hard to repair the damage that has been done by the floods and other means.”

Photographer Seph Lawless got a peek inside the park, which has laid dormant since its closing nearly a decade ago.

Here’s what he saw.

Welcome to Bushkill Park, a relatively small amusement park located near Easton, Pennsylvania.

Seph Lawless

In its heyday, it was popular with young visitors looking for vintage attractions.

Seph Lawless

By the second half of the century, the park started struggling, and after the 1980s, the park was already way past its prime.

Seph Lawless

In 1990, Fehnel purchased the park to host company picnics and children's birthday parties.

Seph Lawless

Source: Lehigh Valley Live

The park sits close to the banks of the Bushkill River, however, and a series of three floods damaged the park severely. The first was caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

Seph Lawless

It now sits abandoned, giving the once cheery amusements a creepy appearance.

Seph Lawless

Some of the vintage attractions still survive, though 14 of 17 of them have been sold.

Seph Lawless

Source: Lehigh Valley Live

'The Bar'l of Fun' is considered by many to be America's oldest fun house. It was featured on a Discovery Channel special in 1997.

Seph Lawless

Source: The Morning Call

There's also a wooden slide, which has its own vintage charm.

Seph Lawless

There was also a boating attraction, but the water has long since dried up.

Seph Lawless

A roller skating rink seems to be in relatively good shape.

Seph Lawless

Original bumper cars still live in their respective homes.

Seph Lawless

The park's vintage appeal attracted Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from the History Channel show 'American Pickers'.

Seph Lawless

Source: Lehigh Valley Live

In 2010, the pair filmed an episode there, which spotlighted the park.

Seph Lawless

They walked away with sideshow banners that were later purchased for $10,000. (They later returned to the park to split the profit with Fehnel).

Seph Lawless

Fehnel told Lawless he still hopes to someday open the park back up to visitors, but estimates from 2013 said that it would take about $50,000 to make it operational.

Seph Lawless

Source: Lehigh Valley Live

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.