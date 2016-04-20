This abandoned amusement park from the 1900s looks straight out of a horror film

Seph Lawless An abandoned souvenir stand sits in the middle of Bushkill Park.

Bushkill Park is down, but it may not be out.

The eastern Pennsylvania theme park operated from 1902 until a series of floods hit the area, damaging the park beyond reasonable repair.

It’s been closed since 2007, but owner Neal Fehnel still hopes to open it back up some day. The park’s website currently reads, “The owners of Bushkill Park are working hard to repair the damage that has been done by the floods and other means.”

Photographer Seph Lawless got a peek inside the park, which has laid dormant since its closing nearly a decade ago.

Here’s what he saw.

