HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $29 Million Mansion With Indoor And Outdoor Pools In Über-Wealthy Alpine, NJ

Meredith Galante
$29 million alpine estate hotd

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

When the most expensive house in the most expensive zip code in New Jersey is for sale right around the corner, it helps to own a similarly grandiose mansion.The “quintessential Alpine estate,” as Sotheby’s refers to it in its listing, is a 34,000-square-foot estate that’s listed for $29 million.

The house features some insane amenities: There are two salt water pools—one in and one outside, a library, a bowling alley, an indoor full-length basketball court, theatre, elevator, and wine cellar and grotto.

There are eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and two half baths.

The estate sits on 3.18 acres. They don't call it the 'Garden State' for nothing!

Every detail in the two-story living room is done with precision, from the crown moldings to the carvings on the fireplace.

Putting a poker table in the bay-window area seems like a great use of space.

All of the fireplaces have an encasing for a flat screen TV.

The kitchen is our favourite part of the house. The dark wood, hidden refrigerator and freezer combo, and stainless steel appliances make for a perfect combination.

We love the seating at the island, too.

The dining room is classy, but resembles grandma's house.

The house is so big it has its very own room just for sitting.

The hand-painted ceiling mural is a nice touch.

There are murals in multiple rooms.

We're not sure what to make of this home office.

There are so many different design aesthetics in this house.

This room would make a good man cave.

This room reminds us of an Elks Club.

It's as big as a banquet hall.

Let's take a look upstairs.

The master bedroom has some great mood lighting.

This master bathroom is insane. Is a red-plush ottoman necessary?

This room is fit for a princess.

A room only a young girl could love.

For some entertainment, watch a film in your theatre that has three rows and stadium seating.

You know you're baller when you can put your initial at centre court and have your name plastered on all of the bench seats.

The indoor salt water pool is the size of a hotel pool.

The outdoor Jacuzzi.

There's plenty of greenery on the property.

Here's a look at the house from the back. It almost resembles a castle.

Can you imagine how much it costs every year to keep up with the landscaping?

And there is even a man-made waterfall on the property.

It's a beautiful day in the neighbourhood!

