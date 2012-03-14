HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $29 Million Mansion With Indoor And Outdoor Pools In Über-Wealthy Alpine, NJ

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
When the most expensive house in the most expensive zip code in New Jersey is for sale right around the corner, it helps to own a similarly grandiose mansion.The “quintessential Alpine estate,” as Sotheby’s refers to it in its listing, is a 34,000-square-foot estate that’s listed for $29 million.
The house features some insane amenities: There are two salt water pools—one in and one outside, a library, a bowling alley, an indoor full-length basketball court, theatre, elevator, and wine cellar and grotto.
There are eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and two half baths.
Every detail in the two-story living room is done with precision, from the crown moldings to the carvings on the fireplace.
The kitchen is our favourite part of the house. The dark wood, hidden refrigerator and freezer combo, and stainless steel appliances make for a perfect combination.
You know you're baller when you can put your initial at centre court and have your name plastered on all of the bench seats.
