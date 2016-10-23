New backstage photos reveal the lives of '90s supermodels in their heyday

Photographer Miles Ladin has been documenting high-profile socialites and celebrities for publications like the New York Times and W Magazine for more than 20 years.

With his discreet camera and off-camera flash, Ladin captures candid moments of the frenzied backstage atmosphere of runway shows, the dinner tables of intimate parties, and the chaotic media flurry that surrounds these type of events.

His newest book and gallery show “Supermodels at the End of Time” takes a look back at his best shots from the 1990s and early ’00s of the biggest modelling stars, and adds a sense of humour with captions from Bret Easton Ellis’ satirical novel: “Glamorama.”

The show is on display at New York’s Station Independent Projects until October 30th.

Ladin's new book and gallery show is made up of photos taken between 1994 and 2002. Miles Ladin Christy Turlington at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, NYC, 1995 'For many years I had been playing around with (the idea of) combining my supermodel pictures from the 1990s with text from the Bret Easton Ellis' novel 'Glamorama,'' Ladin told Business Insider. The book, written in 1998, satirizes celebrity culture of the 90s. Miles Ladin Gilles Dufour, Naomi Campbell, and Marc Jacobs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, NYC, 1995 While humour plays a large role in Ladin's work, he made it clear it's never meant to be mean-spirited. Miles Ladin Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista at the premiere of In the Name of the Father, MoMA, NYC, 1994 'Humour is very important to me,' he said. 'While hoping to steer the viewer into considering society's excesses, I also try to entertain them with comedy. Everywhere I go I seem to notice the 'human comedy' that's all around us.' Miles Ladin John Galliano, Steven Meisel, Herve Le Bihan, Michelle Hicks, Amber Valletta, Victor Alfaro, Domenico Dolce, and Linda Evangelista at the Seventh on Sale benefit, NYC, 1995 Ladin reflected on the invisible feeling he experiences while documenting events like this. Miles Ladin Yasmeen Ghauri and Helena Christensen backstage at the Anna Sui fashion show, NYC, 1994 'For the most part, celebrities and socialites ignored me at the functions I was hired to document. This was partly due to my physical stature and the manner that I photograph. To a certain extent, they also thought of me as the hired help -- I felt that I was somehow invisible at those events, and that state of being benefited my way of working,' he said. Miles Ladin Naomi Campbell backstage at the Isaac Mizrahi fashion show, NYC, 1994 Ladin prefers photographing backstage rather than the runway show, which he described as 'a hellish experience that I try to avoid at any cost' due to over-crowded risers, packed with photographers. Miles Ladin Claudia Mason backstage at the Anna Sui fashion show, NYC, 1994 According to Ladin, the title 'Supermodels at the End of Time,' is a nod to the end of the 20th century, and is also inspired by science fiction and comic book genres. Miles Ladin Kate Moss at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, NYC, 1995 'It's been 20 years since some of the images were shot and it's the perfect time to revisit this era that now seems quaint in its decadence and narcissism compared to what we are seeing today,' Ladin said. Miles Ladin Carrie Modine and Iman at the Seventh on Sale benefit, NYC, 1995 'These days at private events it's extremely challenging to capture an interesting, candid moment,' he said. Miles Ladin Claudia Schiffer at the premiere of Aida on Broadway, NYC, 2000 'Everyone is aware of mobile phones and social media. Public relations operatives now control the celebrity scene down to every minute moment.' Miles Ladin Devon Aoki outside of the Imitation of Christ fashion show, NYC, 2001

