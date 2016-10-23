New backstage photos reveal the lives of '90s supermodels in their heyday

Photographer Miles Ladin has been documenting high-profile socialites and celebrities for publications like the New York Times and W Magazine for more than 20 years.
With his discreet camera and off-camera flash, Ladin captures candid moments of the frenzied backstage atmosphere of runway shows, the dinner tables of intimate parties, and the chaotic media flurry that surrounds these type of events.
His newest book and gallery show “Supermodels at the End of Time” takes a look back at his best shots from the 1990s and early ’00s of the biggest modelling stars, and adds a sense of humour with captions from Bret Easton Ellis’ satirical novel: “Glamorama.”
The show is on display at New York’s Station Independent Projects until October 30th.
'For many years I had been playing around with (the idea of) combining my supermodel pictures from the 1990s with text from the Bret Easton Ellis' novel 'Glamorama,'' Ladin told Business Insider. The book, written in 1998, satirizes celebrity culture of the 90s.
While humour plays a large role in Ladin's work, he made it clear it's never meant to be mean-spirited.
'Humour is very important to me,' he said. 'While hoping to steer the viewer into considering society's excesses, I also try to entertain them with comedy. Everywhere I go I seem to notice the 'human comedy' that's all around us.'
'For the most part, celebrities and socialites ignored me at the functions I was hired to document. This was partly due to my physical stature and the manner that I photograph. To a certain extent, they also thought of me as the hired help -- I felt that I was somehow invisible at those events, and that state of being benefited my way of working,' he said.
Ladin prefers photographing backstage rather than the runway show, which he described as 'a hellish experience that I try to avoid at any cost' due to over-crowded risers, packed with photographers.
According to Ladin, the title 'Supermodels at the End of Time,' is a nod to the end of the 20th century, and is also inspired by science fiction and comic book genres.
'It's been 20 years since some of the images were shot and it's the perfect time to revisit this era that now seems quaint in its decadence and narcissism compared to what we are seeing today,' Ladin said.
'These days at private events it's extremely challenging to capture an interesting, candid moment,' he said.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.