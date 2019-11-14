15 photos that show how different life was 100 years ago

FPG/Getty Images Kitchen equipment in the 1920s looked more like art than the sleek appliances we know today.

It’s no secret that people’s day-to-day lives in the 1920s were very different than they are now.

About 100 years ago, Prohibition went into effect, leading to the rise of speakeasies and impacting American culture and society.

From social events to schools and kitchens, life has changed drastically in the past 100 years.

It may be hard to believe, but the start of the Roaring Twenties was almost 100 years ago.

The 1920s brought amazing artistic, cultural, and technological advancements – but life back then looked pretty different than it does today.

Read on to take a trip back in time and see how life was different a century ago.

Drugstores in the 1920s weren’t only places to pick up prescriptions — they were also soda and candy counters.

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Frankfurt Pharmacy in Rosemead, California, in 1927.

Drugstores weren’t just places to grab quick convenience items like they are today; they were central gathering spots in the community. At a 1920s-era pharmacy, customers could sit at the counter and enjoy a root beer float or an egg cream.

These pharmacies of a bygone era were much more ornately decorated – with marble countertops and beautiful light fixtures – than the fluorescent lighting-clad drugstores of today.

New automobiles marked a new era of advancements.

Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images A woman with a Chrysler vehicle, circa 1920s.

The 1920s are often looked at as one of the most influential decades of automobile advancements.

Any curiosity about what was going in the world required a look at the daily newspaper.

H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images A family reading the paper, circa 1927.

The first commercial radio broadcast happened in 1920 when Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, station KDKA went on air – but the 1920s were still long before the advent of TV. People relied on newspapers for local, national, and global updates – as well as advice columns, entertainment, and other stories.

Telephones looked just a tad different from the smartphones we know today.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Two rotary telephones from the 1920s.

Phones of the 1920s and ’30s were characterised by their rotary dials and “spit cup” receivers. It was common to see phones mounted on the wall (to the right) or the candlestick version (to the left).

Many women in the 1920s worked as telephone switchboard operators — a job many considered a step up from working in a factory.

George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images Switchboard operators, circa 1925.

The switchboard operator job was a female-dominated trade until the 1970s, according to Time.

People using telephones in this era would hear a voice on the other end asking, “Number please?” After they had provided it, the switchboard operator would connect them.

Silent films dominated the budding movie industry.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images The filming of a German silent film in the 1920s.

The silent film era began in 1894 and continued through the 1920s. Before there were “talkies,” audiences were dazzled by films starring actors and actresses like Charlie Chaplin and Clara Bow. The 1927 film “The Jazz Singer” was one of the most successful and iconic silent films of the time.

Luxe fabrics, flapper girl silhouettes, and art-deco style dominated the fashion world in the ’20s.

Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images A woman wearing a fur coat and hat in the ’20s.

In the Roaring Twenties, fashions were characterised by fringe, loose fabrics, and glamorous details. The garments differed immensely from the athleisure and street style-inspired looks that fill clothing racks today. But as fashion historians explain, trends are cyclical – meaning ’20s-inspired clothes could (and will likely) make a comeback into mainstream fashion again.

100 years ago, Prohibition was in place and had a major impact on society and culture in the US.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images People by a Prohibition sign reading, ‘No booze sold here.’

Prohibition went into effect in 1920 with the 18th Amendment, which banned the manufacture, sale, or transportation of alcohol within the US. The law, until it was repealed in 1933, impacted American culture and society – giving way to organised crime and speakeasies.

The Charleston was the dance of choice …

Bettmann / Contributor Two people do the Charleston dance, circa 1926.

The famous Charleston dance came from a song in the Broadway show “Runnin’ Wild.” It became a mainstream dance in 1923 and defined the rest of the decade.

… and jazz music was the most popular genre at the time.

Underwood & Underwood/Underwood Archives/Getty Images Golf instructors teach golf using jazz in Ormond Beach, Florida, circa 1926.

Jazz music dominated 1920s culture in America.

Kitchen appliances were much different than they are now.

FPG/Getty Images Women at the Soho School of Cookery in London in the 1920s.

The beginning of the 20th century brought many advancements to the home – from gas ranges to the advent of refrigerators, which became commonplace in homes by the 1920s – but kitchens certainly didn’t have the multi-functional, high-tech gadgets many homes are equipped with today.

General stores were a popular go-to spot for various goods.

Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images People in a general store.

General stores became less common after the 1920s, but throughout the decade, they were still popular for various goods for farmers and industrial workers, as well as equipment and food.

Schools for young students typically were large classrooms that fit as many pupils as possible.

JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images Young students in a classroom, circa 1920.

At the time, classrooms and schoolhouses were designed to hold as many students as possible to maximise space. But in the 1920s,more educators and administrators started to support “progressive” schools that were built to house programs that were new at the time – allowing more open-air, light, and access to outdoor activities, according to a report from the National Institute of Building Sciences about school design.

Gym class was much more elegant in the ’20s than it is now.

Time Life Pictures/Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images People throwing balls in sync in a 1920s gym class.

This looks way more sophisticated than a sweaty game of dodgeball – a common gym class activity today.

Circus shows were in their prime 100 years ago.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images A woman is held up by elephants at a circus in 1926.

The famous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus show, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” shut down in May 2017 after 146 years of shocking the nation with its acrobatic and animal performances.

In recent years, changing attitudes towards animal rights – as well as high operating costs of the show itself, and declining attendance rates – played a role in the demise of the famous circus.

