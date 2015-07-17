Powerful photos of a Obama's historic visit to a federal prison

AP Photo/Evan VucciPresident Barack Obama pauses as he speaks at the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Okla., Thursday, July 16, 2015.
President Barack Obama made history today when he visited the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Oklahoma. The visit is part of Obama’s new push to reform the criminal justice system by calling for changes like the reduction or elimination of severe mandatory-minimum sentences for nonviolent offenders.
In visiting the medium-security prison, Obama became the first sitting president in American history to visit a correctional facility.
Here are some photographs of the groundbreaking visit.
Obama returns a salute as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in Oklahoma City yesterday evening.
Police stand by as protesters wave confederate flags outside the hotel where Obama stayed in Oklahoma City.
Obama speaks with Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels (R) and correctional officer Ronald Warlick.
Photographed through a prison cell window, Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.