Powerful photos of a Obama's historic visit to a federal prison

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks at the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Okla., Thursday, July 16, 2015.

President Barack Obama made history today when he visited the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Oklahoma. The visit is part of Obama’s new push to reform the criminal justice system by calling for changes like the reduction or elimination of severe mandatory-minimum sentences for nonviolent offenders.

In visiting the medium-security prison, Obama became the first sitting president in American history to visit a correctional facility.

Here are some photographs of the groundbreaking visit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.