20 Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Obama's Busy Month Of March

President Barack Obama had a busy month of March, including travelling overseas on a much-publicized trip to the Middle East and swearing in a new CIA director.
Along the way, White House photographer Pete Souza was with Obama to document the highlights. We’ve pulled together 20 of Souza’s best photos from March.
President Barack Obama talks on the phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. National Security Advisor Tom Donilon speaks with Tony Blinken, Deputy National Security Advisor.
President Barack Obama greets Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and defence Secretary Chuck Hagel before a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House.
President Barack Obama walks from Marine One to the waiting motorcade after arriving at the Walter Reed National Military Medical centre landing zone in Bethesda, Md., where he awarded two purple hearts.
President Barack Obama applauds as Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with CIA Director John Brennan following a swearing-in ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
President Barack Obama waits for a heavy rain to pass before crossing West Executive Avenue from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building to the West Wing of the White House.
President Barack Obama talks with Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and Senior Advisor Dan Pfeiffer in the Oval Office.
President Barack Obama throws a football with Chief of Staff Denis McDonough on the Colonnade of the White House.
Bo, the Obama family dog, waits for First Lady Michelle Obama on the South Lawn driveway before departing the White House.
President Barack Obama walks across the tarmac with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.
President Barack Obama talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a press conference at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem.
President Barack Obama participates in a youth roundtable at the Al-Bireh Youth Resource Development centre in Ramallah, the West Bank.
President Barack Obama waves to the audience after delivering remarks at the Jerusalem Convention centre in Jerusalem.
President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look out a window before their lunch at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.
President Barack Obama lights candles as he tours the crypt containing the birthplace of Jesus during his visit to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the West Bank
President Barack Obama and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority talk following their tour of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the West Bank.
President Barack Obama views the area near the Treasury during a walking tour of the ancient city of Petra in Jordan.
Jump! President Barack Obama and Dr. Suleiman A.D. Al Farajat, a University of Jordan tourism professor, jump from a ledge of the Nabataean Amphitheater during a walking tour of the ancient city of Petra in Jordan.
President Barack Obama signs memorabilia for March of Dimes 2013 National Ambassador Nina Centofanti, 8, at the Resolute Desk during her visit to the Oval Office.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk with their daughters Sasha and Malia, right, to attend an Easter service at St. John's Church in Washington, D.C.
