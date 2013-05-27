PHOTOS: Obama Visits The Town That Was Floored By A Devastating Tornado

President Barack Obama traveled to Moore, Okla., earlier Sunday to meet with residents affected by the damage from a devastating tornado that killed at least 24 people early last week.



“Obviously, the damage here is pretty hard to comprehend,” Obama said, speaking near debris that was once an elementary school. “Our hearts go out to the families who have been impacted, including those who had loved ones who were lost.”

Obama spoke of the numerous environmental disasters that have struck during his time as president — such as the tornadoes in Alabama and Missouri, and the superstorm known as Sandy that swept through New York and New Jersey late last year.

He assured Oklahoma that they would receive the same help.

“And when we say that we’ve got your back, I promise you, we keep our word,” Obama said. “If you talk to folks in Alabama who have been affected over the last couple of years; you talk to the folks at Joplin, who I know have actually sent volunteers down here to Moore; if you talk to folks in New Jersey and New York, they’ll tell you that when we say we’re going to be there until you completely rebuild, we mean it. And I want everybody to have that confidence.”

Here are some photos of Obama’s visit:

President Barack Obama greets Robert Romines, Asst. Superintendent, Personnel for Moore Schools, and Susan Pierce, Superintendent of Moore Schools, and tornado victims at Plaza Towers Elementary in Moore, Okla.

President Barack Obama greets first responders at a fire station in Moore, Okla.

President Barack Obama views the devastation of Moore, Okla., with Mayor Glenn Lewis, second from left in black shirt, and Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin.

President Barack Obama wipes his eye as he talks with Plaza Towers Elementary School principal Amy Simpson

President Barack Obama embraces a school official as he views the devastation of the Plaza Towers Elementary School.

