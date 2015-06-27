2 incredible photos of the moment Obama found out about the Supreme Court's Obamacare ruling

The White House’s official photographer captured the exact moment that President Barack Obama found out that the Supreme Court saved a crucial component of Obamacare.

Peter Souza, the photographer, explained what happened in a Friday post on Medium.

“The President was in the middle of his daily briefing on Thursday when Brian Mosteller, the director of Oval Office operations, abruptly opened the door at 10:10AM,” he wrote. “Knowing a series of Supreme Court decisions were pending, I instinctively switched to my camera with a telephoto lens to zoom in on the President.”

As Obama heard the news that his signature Affordable Care Act survived its second major legal challenge, he paused.

“For one split second, the President’s face was blank as if he was trying to comprehend the news,” Souza wrote.

Here’s the photo:

And then Obama reacted with ‘jubilation.’ Here’s Souza’s incredible photo of that moment:

Obama then walked around to celebrate with the various members of his administration:

