The Most Powerful Photos From Obama's First Trip To Israel As President

President Barack Obama will wrap up a trip to the Middle East on Saturday, returning to the White House after a four-day voyage to Israel, the West Bank, and Jordan.
During his trip, Obama met with various Israeli and Palestinian leaders as part of the ongoing efforts between Israeli and Palestinian leaders to reach a peace agreement. The visit was Obama’s first to Israel as President and first since he was a presidential candidate in 2008.
We’ve pulled some of the best photos from Obama’s journey.
Obama helps plant a magnolia tree from the White House at the residence of Israel's President Shimon Peres.
Obama is not exactly impressed by Matzo, which was delivered to him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by robots.
While speaking to young Israelis in Jerusalem, Obama was heckled. He put his hand to his ear in an attempt to hear what the heckler was shouting.
On Thursday, Obama and Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas had a joint press conference under a banner featuring former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.
Obama and Abbas pose with Palestinian kids during a visit to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.
Obama at the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, with, from left to right, Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, Netanyahu, Chairman of the Memorial Avner Shalev and Peres
Not everyone was pleased with Obama's trip abroad. Here are some of the signs that dotted his motorcade route.
