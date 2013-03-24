The Most Powerful Photos From Obama's First Trip To Israel As President

President Barack Obama will wrap up a trip to the Middle East on Saturday, returning to the White House after a four-day voyage to Israel, the West Bank, and Jordan.



During his trip, Obama met with various Israeli and Palestinian leaders as part of the ongoing efforts between Israeli and Palestinian leaders to reach a peace agreement. The visit was Obama’s first to Israel as President and first since he was a presidential candidate in 2008.

We’ve pulled some of the best photos from Obama’s journey.

