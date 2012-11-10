Here's What NYC's Subway Equipment Looks Like After Getting Brutalized By Sandy

Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc on New York City’s subway system.



Pumping all that water out of the flooded East River tunnels was only the beginning. Subway equipment across lines everywhere have been brutalized by salt water damage.

Now the MTA has posted a bunch of photos on Flickr that show what the damage looks like.

Pump motor controllers damaged by seawater in the L train’s Canarsie tube:

Photo: MTA / Marc A. Hermann

More damaged pump motor controllers:

Photo: MTA / Marc A. Hermann

Damaged signaling components compared to one in pristine condition:

Photo: MTA / Deirdre Parker

Damaged relay components:

Photo: MTA / Deirdre Parker

A damaged relay:

Photo: MTA / Deirdre Parker

A bunch more damaged relays:

Photo: MTA / Deirdre Parker



Signaling equipment that has been cleaned and checked:

Photo: MTA / Deirdre Parker

