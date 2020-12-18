These 13 photos of a snowy evening in New York City are scenes that belong in a perfectly cheesy holiday movie

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty ImagesA tourist stands under the snow in Times Square in New York City
- Winter storm Gail dropped 10 inches of powdery snow on New York City Wednesday.
- The powder turned the city into a winter wonderland and brought residents into the streets to enjoy it.
- These photos show how New Yorkers took advantage of the romantic evening.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Winter storm Gail blanketed Manhattan with 10 inches of powdery snow on Wednesday night, turning the city into a glistening winter wonderland.
The snowfall, which dropped just in time for the holiday season, brought residents into the streets to play.
It was a welcome joy during a pandemic that has changed how many will be celebrating the season.
Here are 13 photos of New York City’s first snow if the season that are like scenes out of a cheesy holiday movie.
You’re never too old to catch snowflakes on your tongue
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty ImagesA woman stands under the snow in Times Square on Wednesday night.
We could all use some childlike fun these days
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty ImagesAbigail Wells, a student in New York City, throws a snowball during a snow storm in Times Square
There were some signs that it’s still a pandemic out there
But people didn’t let that stop them from playing in the streets
It was chilly, but certainly not cold enough to keep Naked Cowboy inside
Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty ImagesJohn Burck aka The Naked Cowboy plays his guitar during a snow storm in Times Square.
And obviously Fearless Girl can tough it out
Most people opted to bundle up, though
By Thursday morning, 10 inches of snow blanketed Central Park
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThis man’s glasses are coated in a droplets of melted snow
Look at that holiday glam
Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty ImagesSnow was the final touch for this year’s Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree
Gail arrived just in time for the final nights of Hanukkah
City snow can be wet, sloppy and miserable, but let’s just romanticize it for a little bit longer
This would be the last scene in the movie, when the city slicker and her true love finally overcome their insignificant differences
Now it’s time to shovel out
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.