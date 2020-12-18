These 13 photos of a snowy evening in New York City are scenes that belong in a perfectly cheesy holiday movie

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images A tourist stands under the snow in Times Square in New York City

Winter storm Gail dropped 10 inches of powdery snow on New York City Wednesday.

The powder turned the city into a winter wonderland and brought residents into the streets to enjoy it.

These photos show how New Yorkers took advantage of the romantic evening.

Winter storm Gail blanketed Manhattan with 10 inches of powdery snow on Wednesday night, turning the city into a glistening winter wonderland.

The snowfall, which dropped just in time for the holiday season, brought residents into the streets to play.

It was a welcome joy during a pandemic that has changed how many will be celebrating the season.

Here are 13 photos of New York City’s first snow if the season that are like scenes out of a cheesy holiday movie.

You’re never too old to catch snowflakes on your tongue

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images A woman stands under the snow in Times Square on Wednesday night.

We could all use some childlike fun these days

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Abigail Wells, a student in New York City, throws a snowball during a snow storm in Times Square

There were some signs that it’s still a pandemic out there

Noam Galai/Getty Images Snow fell gently as this man hailed a cab on 5th Avenue.

But people didn’t let that stop them from playing in the streets

Noam Galai/Getty Images Kids used it to have an Insta-worthy snowball fight.

It was chilly, but certainly not cold enough to keep Naked Cowboy inside

Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images John Burck aka The Naked Cowboy plays his guitar during a snow storm in Times Square.

And obviously Fearless Girl can tough it out

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Snow coated the Fearless Girl statue on Wall Street

Most people opted to bundle up, though

Noam Galai/Getty Images Temperatures dropped to the mid-20s on Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning, 10 inches of snow blanketed Central Park

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images This man’s glasses are coated in a droplets of melted snow

Look at that holiday glam

Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images Snow was the final touch for this year’s Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree

Gail arrived just in time for the final nights of Hanukkah

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images A menorah is displayed in a window on the seventh night of Hanukkah.

City snow can be wet, sloppy and miserable, but let’s just romanticize it for a little bit longer

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A couple holds hands near Rockefeller Centre.

This would be the last scene in the movie, when the city slicker and her true love finally overcome their insignificant differences

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images A couple kisses during a snow storm in Times Square

Now it’s time to shovel out

REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado People clear the walkway outside of the Apollo Theatre in Harlem.

