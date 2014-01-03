These Vintage Photos Of New York City In Blizzards Are Wonderful

Paul Szoldra

There’s a fairly large snow storm barreling down on the northeastern United States which will no doubt result in plenty of new images, but the Twitter feed of presidential historian Michael Beschloss is showing many more from the past.

Beschloss, who will soon join The New York Times as a columnist on history, has been sharing vintage images of New York City in the snow along with others from Washington, D.C. and Boston. (He’s worth following on Twitter @BeschlossDC if you don’t already.)

Check out what he’s been sharing:

Fifth avenue nyc snow 1905@BeschlossDC/TwitterFifth Avenue NYC under snow, c. 1905
Times square nyc snow 1947@BeschlossDC/TwitterTimes Square NYC during 1947 blizzard
Boston commons snow 1919@BeschlossDC/TwitterBoston Commons under snow, 1919
White house snow 1907@BeschlossDC/TwitterWhite House at night under snow, about 1907

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.