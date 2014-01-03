These Vintage Photos Of New York City In Blizzards Are Wonderful

There’s a fairly large snow storm barreling down on the northeastern United States which will no doubt result in plenty of new images, but the Twitter feed of presidential historian Michael Beschloss is showing many more from the past.

Beschloss, who will soon join The New York Times as a columnist on history, has been sharing vintage images of New York City in the snow along with others from Washington, D.C. and Boston. (He’s worth following on Twitter @BeschlossDC if you don’t already.)

Check out what he’s been sharing:

@BeschlossDC/Twitter Fifth Avenue NYC under snow, c. 1905

@BeschlossDC/Twitter Times Square NYC during 1947 blizzard

@BeschlossDC/Twitter Boston Commons under snow, 1919

@BeschlossDC/Twitter White House at night under snow, about 1907

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.