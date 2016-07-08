1,000 protesters marched through Manhattan to protest recent police shootings -- here's what it looked like

Photo: Hollis Johnson

About 1,000 demonstrators took to the streets of New York City on Thursday to protest two fatal shootings of black men at the hands of police earlier this week.

The protesters crowded Manhattan’s Union Square and marched up Fifth Avenue to Times Square, blocking rush-hour traffic amid honks from obstructed cars. The crowd banged on drums and chanted in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The shootings of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Philando Castile near St. Paul, Minnesota, this week have sparked dozens of similar protests around the country, as well as reignited a national debate on disproportionate police violence toward black civilians.

The protest was organised on Facebook by the Stop Mass Incarceration Network & the NYC Revolution Club.

More than 10 people were arrested during the protest, according to AM New York.

Business Insider captured scenes from the protest.

