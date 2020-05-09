Nurseries around the world are destroying millions of flowers as demand drops during the coronavirus pandemic

Melissa Wiley

With flower shops closed and celebrations cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, demand for flowers has plummeted.

ReutersFlowers are placed in a shredder.

Mother’s Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the second weekend of May, drives peak demand in Costa Rica, flower farm manager William Quiros told Reuters.

Reuters/Business Insider TodayWilliam Quiros owns Flores y Verdes del Irazu farm in Cartago, Costa Rica.

Quiros estimates that his country’s flower industry lost $US25 million in March and April due in large part to the drop in exports to North America.

Reuters/Business Insider TodayView of Flores y Verdes del Irazu farm.

Without their usual sales, farmers have had their work cut in half and been tasked with shredding the flowers.

Reuters/Business Insider TodayView of Flores y Verdes del Irazu farm.

In Russia, 1.2 million roses are being destroyed each day, according to the Russian Greenhouse Union.

ReutersFlowers are discarded at a farm in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“At the time of this pandemic, it’s clear that no one needs flowers,” Adriana Sidorova, a process engineer at Roscha Flower Farm in St. Petersburg told Reuters last month.

ReutersFlowers are discarded at a farm in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Maher Muhammed Abu Daqa, who owns a flower farm in Khan Younis, Gaza, told Business Insider Today that he discards between 3,000 to 5,000 flowers every day.

Yasser Abu Wazna for Business Insider TodayMaher Muhammed Abu Daqa at his flower farm.

Neighbours often come by and pick up the scraps to feed them to their animals.

Yasser Abu Wazna for Business Insider TodayOne of Abu Daqa’s employees feeds flowers to a sheep.

Abu Daqa said his nursery hasn’t made any sales since March 17.

Yasser Abu Wazna for Business Insider TodayAn employee carries flowers on Abu Daqa’s farm.

He can no longer afford to pay his staff of 10 and faces large debts with fertiliser and pesticide companies.

Yasser Abu Wazna for Business Insider TodayAn employee cuts flowers at Abu Daqa’s flower farm.

Sales have also fallen at a nursery on the Gaza Strip in Rafah about six miles away.

Yasser Abu Wazna for Business Insider TodayAn employee at Lubad Hijazy’s flower farm in Rafah drops flowers to the ground.

“Before the coronavirus, we used to sell to 10 or 14 shops. Now there are only one or two places that buy every three to four days,” flower farm manager Lubad Hijazy told Business Insider Today.

Yasser Abu Wazna for Business Insider TodayLubad Hijazy on his farm.

Instead of harvesting flowers to be packaged and sold, the few workers left at these nurseries cut the crops and throw them in the trash.

Yasser Abu Wazna for Business Insider TodayAn employee cuts flowers on Hijazy’s farm.

While the fate of his farm is unclear, Hijazy is continuing to plant flowers in anticipation of future demand.

Yasser Abu Wazna/Business Insider TodayView of Hijazy on his farm.

“We will be in debt, but we say that we should continue being hopeful, and when the coronavirus is over, the situation will be better than it was,” Hijazy told Business Insider Today.

Yasser Abu Wazna for Business Insider TodayHijazy tends to flowers on his farm.

