These Satellite Images Show The Nuclear Facilities North Korea Wants To Reopen

Though North Korea [DPRK] has toned down the “bellicose rhetoric” about preemptive nuclear strikes, Pyongyang is still maintaining their stance on nuclear development.
Leader Kim Jong-Un vowed to reopen a number of nuclear sites, to include a massive, unfinished 200 MW reactor.
Certainly there may be other, underground facilities, but these facilities are well known and have been thoroughly documented.
The images, information, and attributes were gathered in part by One Free Korea, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Here's where it's thought that the DPRK conducted their underground nuclear test, as well as the rocket tests.
This 5 MW reactor was shut down in agreement for energy aid in the amount of 50,000 tons of heavy fuel oil.
When the 5 MW reactor is running, experts say it yields 7 kg's of plutonium a year, or enough for one bomb.
This image from 2007 shows steam pouring out of the cooling tower. The DPRK blew the tower up during a press event in 2008.
A 50 MW reactor is just south of the 5 MW. This reactor is in disrepair and would likely require massive overhauls.
200 miles north, protected by a vast mountain range, is North Korea's 200 MW reactor. This reactor, along with the already completed 5 KW, is the often the subject of DPRK's nuclear continuation threats.
The DPRK originally stopped construction on their 200 MW reactor in 1994, just short of completion. At full capacity, it would have been capable of developing 220 kilograms of plutonium per year, or enough for 28 - 32 bombs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.