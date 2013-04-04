These Satellite Images Show The Nuclear Facilities North Korea Wants To Reopen

Not much power of any kind in DPRK.

Though North Korea [DPRK] has toned down the “bellicose rhetoric” about preemptive nuclear strikes, Pyongyang is still maintaining their stance on nuclear development.



Leader Kim Jong-Un vowed to reopen a number of nuclear sites, to include a massive, unfinished 200 MW reactor.

Certainly there may be other, underground facilities, but these facilities are well known and have been thoroughly documented.

The images, information, and attributes were gathered in part by One Free Korea, a nonprofit advocacy group.

