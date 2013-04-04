These Satellite Images Show The Nuclear Facilities North Korea Wants To Reopen

Geoffrey Ingersoll
north and south korea nighttime lights 2003Not much power of any kind in DPRK.

Though North Korea [DPRK] has toned down the “bellicose rhetoric” about preemptive nuclear strikes, Pyongyang is still maintaining their stance on nuclear development.

Leader Kim Jong-Un vowed to reopen a number of nuclear sites, to include a massive, unfinished 200 MW reactor.

Certainly there may be other, underground facilities, but these facilities are well known and have been thoroughly documented.

The images, information, and attributes were gathered in part by One Free Korea, a nonprofit advocacy group.

First here's a map of North Korea's nuclear refinement facilities.

Here's where it's thought that the DPRK conducted their underground nuclear test, as well as the rocket tests.

Planners placed the facilities as far north as possible, away from enemies and closer to China.

This 5 MW reactor was shut down in agreement for energy aid in the amount of 50,000 tons of heavy fuel oil.

The nuclear reprocessing plant recovers plutonium and uranium from spent fuel.

When the 5 MW reactor is running, experts say it yields 7 kg's of plutonium a year, or enough for one bomb.

This image from 2007 shows steam pouring out of the cooling tower. The DPRK blew the tower up during a press event in 2008.

A 50 MW reactor is just south of the 5 MW. This reactor is in disrepair and would likely require massive overhauls.

Further south is the fuel fabrication plant, where rods for the 5 MW reactor were developed.

The last time the International Atomic Energy Agency inspected this facility was in 2008.

A single known Surface to Air missile site protects all the facilities.

A winding mountainous terrain makes approaching with traditional ground forces less appealing.

200 miles north, protected by a vast mountain range, is North Korea's 200 MW reactor. This reactor, along with the already completed 5 KW, is the often the subject of DPRK's nuclear continuation threats.

The DPRK originally stopped construction on their 200 MW reactor in 1994, just short of completion. At full capacity, it would have been capable of developing 220 kilograms of plutonium per year, or enough for 28 - 32 bombs.

Now that you've seen the satellite imagery of the DPRK's nuclear facilities ...

CHECK OUT satellite imagery of the DPRK prison camps >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.