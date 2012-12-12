North Koreans Celebrate Rocket Launch, While South Koreans Flip Out [PHOTOS]

Photo: AP

It feels like the best day ever in North Korea and the worst day ever in South Korea after Pyongyang shocked the world by launching a rocket 1600 miles.The successful rocket launch was celebrated across the North — with festivities carefully staged by the dictator for the local AP bureau.



Meanwhile in the South they’re burning effigies of Kim Jong-un in wild protests.

