North Koreans Celebrate Rocket Launch, While South Koreans Flip Out [PHOTOS]

Photo: AP
It feels like the best day ever in North Korea and the worst day ever in South Korea after Pyongyang shocked the world by launching a rocket 1600 miles.The successful rocket launch was celebrated across the North — with festivities carefully staged by the dictator for the local AP bureau.
Meanwhile in the South they’re burning effigies of Kim Jong-un in wild protests.
North Koreans toast with beer after hearing the news of a rocket launch at the newly-built Mansukyo Restaurant
North Korean youths in traditional Korean outfit play instruments in front of the Pyongyang Grand Theatre to celebrate the rocket launch
South Korean religious leaders raise placards and shout slogans during a rally denouncing North Korea's rocket launch
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.