Before-and-after photos show how fear of the coronavirus has emptied out US tourist attractions and other usually crowded places

Melissa Wiley
Right: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images; Left: David McNew/Getty ImagesPhotos show Disneyland in Anaheim, California, before and after it closed to the public on March 14 due to coronavirus concerns.

BEFORE: California’s Disneyland was the second-most-visited theme park in the world in 2018 with 18.7 million visitors.

Kent Nishimura/Getty ImagesPeople wait in line to enter Disneyland on March 13, 2020 in Anaheim, California.

Source:LA Times; Aecom

AFTER: Disneyland shuttered its doors on March 14 for the first time since 9/11 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The park will remain closed for the remainder of the month.

David McNew/Getty ImagesA man takes a photo outside the gates of Disneyland on the first day of the closure of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks on March 14, 2020.


Source:
New York Times

BEFORE: Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, typically draws large crowds for baseball games and can seat 41,915 at capacity.

Stan Szeto/USA TODAY SportsLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, on September 28, 2019.


Source:
Ballparks of Baseball

AFTER: Oracle Park stands empty on March 12 after Major League Baseball cancelled what remained of spring training. The MLB also delayed the start of regular season, originally scheduled for March 26, by two weeks.

Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesAn aerial view of Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants play, on March 12, 2020 in San Francisco.


Source:
CBS Sports

BEFORE: Pike Place Market is one of Seattle’s most iconic destinations, attracting more than 10 million visitors per year.

EchoGolf Photography / ShutterstockPeople gather at the entrance to Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, in March 2019.


Source:
Pike Place Market

AFTER: The market has seen a decrease in crowds as workers, tourists, and locals stay home. Fish monger Isaac Behar told the Seattle Times that the market has been “exceedingly slow.”

Ted S. Warren/AP PhotoThe area near Pike Place Market is nearly devoid of foot traffic and crowds at the close of the day on March 6.


Source:
Seattle Times

BEFORE: Since opening in 1997, Broadway’s The Lion King has entertained over 15.7 million theatre-goers.

David Goldman/AP PhotoAttendees pour out of a matinee showing of The Lion King at the Minskoff Theatre in New York in May 2010.


Source:
Broadway World

AFTER: Following New York’s ban on gatherings over 500 people, Broadway productions halted on March 12. They will remain closed through April 12.

Rainmaker Photos/mediaPunch /IPXView Minskoff Theatre after Broadway productions closed down on March 12, 2020.


Source:
Broadway.com

BEFORE: Columbia University in New York enrolls over 33,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Columbia University in the City of New York/FacebookAerial view of a graduation at Columbia University in New York.


Source:
Columbia University

AFTER: On March 9, the university cancelled two days of classes. Columbia later announced that it would conduct classes online for the rest of the spring semester.

Mark Lennihan/AP PhotoA woman walks on across an empty Columbia University campus on March 9, 2020.


Source:
Business Insider

BEFORE: The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, draws nearly two million visitors per year and is open 364 days a year.

Bill O’Leary/Getty ImagesVisitors line up in front of the Connecticut Avenue entrance to the National Zoo for annual Family Day on April 6, 2015, in Washington, DC.


Source:
National Zoo

AFTER: The Smithsonian Institution closed the National Zoo as well as its 19 museums on March 14 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Smithsonian has not yet announced a re-opening date.

Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto/Getty ImagesA women walks in front of the gated Connecticut Avenue entrance to the National Zoo on March 14, 2020.


Source:
Smithsonian

