Here Are The New Nike Olympic Track & Field Suits That Were Inspired By Golf Balls

Photo: Nike.com

Nike has unveiled their new track and field suits that will be worn by the Olympic teams representing four countries this summer in London. And if they are as good as advertised, records will fall.In 2009, FINA, the governing body of international swimming, banned all high-tech swimsuits as a reaction to the pace at which world records were being broken in the 2008 Summer Olympics and subsequent events.



If too many records fall in London, it will be interesting to see if track and field will be forced to take a similar course of action.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at these revolutionary suits.

