Here Are The New Nike Olympic Track & Field Suits That Were Inspired By Golf Balls

Nike has unveiled their new track and field suits that will be worn by the Olympic teams representing four countries this summer in London. And if they are as good as advertised, records will fall.In 2009, FINA, the governing body of international swimming, banned all high-tech swimsuits as a reaction to the pace at which world records were being broken in the 2008 Summer Olympics and subsequent events.
If too many records fall in London, it will be interesting to see if track and field will be forced to take a similar course of action.
On the next few pages we will take a closer look at these revolutionary suits.
The suits were designed using a similar concept to golf balls, which use dimples to travel father and faster
Nike placed elastics and edge finishes on the outside of the suits to help eliminate bulkiness and abrasions
It will be interesting to see if the governing body will be forced to change the rules on suits like they did with the swim suits following the 2008 Olympics
Nike is also introducing two new sets of running spikes, including the Nike Zoom Superfly R4. It is unclear if all countries will have gold spike plates.
