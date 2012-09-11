There Was One Hideous Change To The NFL Uniforms That Nobody Saw Coming

When the NFL introduced their new Nike uniforms this past off-season, there was a lot of fear that every team would end up looking like the Oregon Ducks. And when that turned out to be an unwarranted fear, there was a collective sigh of relief.



But there was one change that many overlooked. And the results were pretty rough on the eyes. In addition to the traditional white or black cleats, players can now wear shoes in their team’s primary colours. And no longer must all teammates be wearing the same colour sneakers.

The result was a mishmash of colours this weekend. And not all of it was good. Here are some of the more hideous examples from the opening weekend of the NFL season…

Photo: NFL.com

