This is what it's like to be a member of New York's amazing Classic Car Club

Classic car club manhattan membership driveAlex DaviesThe 1966 Mustang Fastback is one of many classic cars members get to drive.

More than 300 drivers have joined the Classic Car Club, a private, luxury club in New York that offers the chance to drive an amazing stable of more than 40 classic cruisers and modern supercars.

Business Insider spent some time behind the wheel of rides that are used by the likes of Robert Downey, Jr., Tumblr CEO David Karp, and more.

There’s no better way to get your driving fix than becoming a member — if you can afford it.

[An earlier version of this story was written by Alex Davies.]

The sign on the front door lays out what the club is all about.

The club has 40 to 45 cars at any given point. They regularly buy and sell vehicles to keep the selection fresh.

When a member comes to pick up a car, it's lined up at the entrance by a staff member.

They inspect the car for damage, note the fuel level and mileage, and then hand over the keys.

It was truly that simple. During our 5-day complimentary membership, we got to take home a 1966 Mustang Fastback for the weekend.

It made a huge amount of noise, and the presence of a fire extinguisher made us nervous.

It also generated a lot of compliments and stares, especially since it can be heard several blocks away.

That made it a lot more fun to drive.

Then we took a 1969 Jaguar E-Type for a day. It's the sexiest sports car ever built, in our opinion.

It's got a fire extinguisher, too.

We got a lot of comments from passers-by while stopped at red lights.

The best one: 'Excellent. Simply excellent.'

We wrapped up our membership with a 2007 Porsche Cayman S, recommended by the club staff.

The club added an aftermarket exhaust system, so the sound of the engine is a beautiful thing.

Returning it was not easy to do.

Fortunately, there are a ton of other incredible rides on display in the showroom. The office has a great view of all the cars.

Cars are cleaned in the wash bay when they're brought back in.

Here's everything the staff needs to keep them spotless.

A whiteboard keeps track of the cars being used in that day's rally drive.

Another is for noting maintenance and repairs.

The Ferrari 458 Italia is the most expensive car in the group, and one of the most popular.

The Ford Bronco is also really popular.

A 1965 Shelby Cobra is parked next to a few motorcycles.

The 1988 Ferrari 328 GTS seats two and has 270 hp.

The 1956 Porsche 550 Spyder is one of the oldest cars here.

Here's the 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder next to a 2006 Aston Martin Vantage.

The orange 1968 Chevy Camaro SS is the brightest car in the bunch.

Members wait for sunny days to drive the 1967 Caterham/Lotus Super 7. Next to it is a 2012 Mercedes SLS AMG.

There are always great cars parked outside the club. Here's the E-Type, Gallardo, Bronco, and Vantage.

A Lotus Elise is parked on the corner.

Another sign on the door explains some basic rules.

Oliver Stone shot a scene from 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps' here.

The lounge is open to members 24/7; they have an access card to unlock the door.

There are lots of books on cars and driving memorabilia.

And a big television, too, with a driving video game.

Now check out a modern classic ...

