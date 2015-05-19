This is what it's like to be a member of New York's amazing Classic Car Club

Alex DaviesThe 1966 Mustang Fastback is one of many classic cars members get to drive.
More than 300 drivers have joined the Classic Car Club, a private, luxury club in New York that offers the chance to drive an amazing stable of more than 40 classic cruisers and modern supercars.
Business Insider spent some time behind the wheel of rides that are used by the likes of Robert Downey, Jr., Tumblr CEO David Karp, and more.
There’s no better way to get your driving fix than becoming a member — if you can afford it.
[An earlier version of this story was written by Alex Davies.]
The club has 40 to 45 cars at any given point. They regularly buy and sell vehicles to keep the selection fresh.
It was truly that simple. During our 5-day complimentary membership, we got to take home a 1966 Mustang Fastback for the weekend.
It also generated a lot of compliments and stares, especially since it can be heard several blocks away.
Then we took a 1969 Jaguar E-Type for a day. It's the sexiest sports car ever built, in our opinion.
Fortunately, there are a ton of other incredible rides on display in the showroom. The office has a great view of all the cars.
Members wait for sunny days to drive the 1967 Caterham/Lotus Super 7. Next to it is a 2012 Mercedes SLS AMG.
There are always great cars parked outside the club. Here's the E-Type, Gallardo, Bronco, and Vantage.
