This is what it's like to be a member of New York's amazing Classic Car Club

Alex Davies The 1966 Mustang Fastback is one of many classic cars members get to drive.

More than 300 drivers have joined the Classic Car Club, a private, luxury club in New York that offers the chance to drive an amazing stable of more than 40 classic cruisers and modern supercars.

Business Insider spent some time behind the wheel of rides that are used by the likes of Robert Downey, Jr., Tumblr CEO David Karp, and more.

There’s no better way to get your driving fix than becoming a member — if you can afford it.

[An earlier version of this story was written by Alex Davies.]

