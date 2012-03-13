PHOTOS: New Yorkers Get Messy Celebrating The Hindu Festival Of colours

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

For more than 20 years, the Indo-Caribbean and Hindi community in New York City has been celebrating Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, with a huge Phagwah Parade and a day of activities. This year, the community in Queens, NY brought together an estimated 20,000 people to commemorate the day. It was a colourful event!The day began on 133th St. and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens, NY. Parade goers marched down Liberty Ave and ended at Smokey Oval Park where a stage was set up and the park designated for throwing colourful mixtures of powders and liquids. Many attendees dress in white to start, but they don’t end that way.



The festival is a fun-filled day of raucous activities.

