I travelled through NYC’s new, $1.6 billion train hall on a recent Amtrak trip, and I’m so glad I’ll never get lost in Penn Station again

- I recently traveled from New York City to Miami by Amtrak, and my train departed from Pennsylvania Station.
- I was nervous about traveling through Penn Station because I’ve gotten lost there several times.
- But I found the station’s new, $US1.6 ($AU2) billion Moynihan Train Hall to be well-lit, clean, and easy to navigate.
As a frequent traveler through New York’s Grand Central Station, a train station I find to be bright and easy to navigate, having to pass through NYC’s Penn Station always made my stomach churn — until now.
Penn Station, which is notoriously loathed by New Yorkers, has a reputation for being dark, dirty, crowded, and confusing, as Insider previously reported.
Traveling through Penn Station in the past, I felt like a rat in a maze, and getting to my destination often felt like pure luck.
But when I set foot in Penn Station’s new Moynihan Train Hall during a recent Amtrak trip to Miami, I was floored. Thanks to the $US1.6 ($AU2) billion upgrade, I don’t think I’ll ever get lost in Penn Station again.
The new train hall was bright and clean with skylights on the ceiling when I visited in October.
Large, bright screens showed train schedules throughout the station, and I was relieved that I didn’t have to step over people in front of one screen, as I previously had to do.
I felt relaxed sitting on the spacious waiting room’s cushioned seats, a nice upgrade from the floor, where I’ve previously sat many times in Penn Station.
Since the hall wasn’t crowded and I could see everything going on, I felt calm as my train was called, and I was told to line up to board just a few feet away.
I also had people guiding me on where to go, and I realized I felt less anxious than usual knowing that I was in the right place. I’m so glad I’ll probably never get lost in Penn Station again.