I travelled through NYC’s new, $1.6 billion train hall on a recent Amtrak trip, and I’m so glad I’ll never get lost in Penn Station again

As a frequent traveler through New York’s Grand Central Station, a train station I find to be bright and easy to navigate, having to pass through NYC’s Penn Station always made my stomach churn — until now. Grand Central Station and Penn Station are train stations in NYC. Matteo Colombo/Getty Images, Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Penn Station, which is notoriously loathed by New Yorkers, has a reputation for being dark, dirty, crowded, and confusing, as Insider previously reported. Travelers pass through the Amtrak terminal of New York Penn Station in 2015. Andrew Burton/Getty Images Insider Source: Insider

Traveling through Penn Station in the past, I felt like a rat in a maze, and getting to my destination often felt like pure luck. A traveler waits for a train at New York’s Penn Station in 2009. Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

But when I set foot in Penn Station’s new Moynihan Train Hall during a recent Amtrak trip to Miami, I was floored. Thanks to the $US1.6 ($AU2) billion upgrade, I don’t think I’ll ever get lost in Penn Station again. New York City’s new Moynihan Train Hall in January 2021. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Insider Source: Insider

I felt relaxed sitting on the spacious waiting room’s cushioned seats, a nice upgrade from the floor, where I’ve previously sat many times in Penn Station. The author sits in the waiting area in the Moynihan Train Hall. Joey Hadden/Insider

Since the hall wasn’t crowded and I could see everything going on, I felt calm as my train was called, and I was told to line up to board just a few feet away. The author’s view of the waiting room at Moynihan Train Hall. Joey Hadden/Insider