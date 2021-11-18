Search

I travelled through NYC’s new, $1.6 billion train hall on a recent Amtrak trip, and I’m so glad I’ll never get lost in Penn Station again

Joey Hadden
Side by side photos show the old Penn Station train hall compared to the new one
Insider’s reporter thought Penn Station’s new train hall primarily for Amtrak travelers was brighter, cleaner, and easier to get around than Amtrak’s old facility in Penn Station. Andrew Burton/Getty Images, Joey Hadden/Insider
  • I recently traveled from New York City to Miami by Amtrak, and my train departed from Pennsylvania Station.
  • I was nervous about traveling through Penn Station because I’ve gotten lost there several times.
  • But I found the station’s new, $US1.6 ($AU2) billion Moynihan Train Hall to be well-lit, clean, and easy to navigate.
As a frequent traveler through New York’s Grand Central Station, a train station I find to be bright and easy to navigate, having to pass through NYC’s Penn Station always made my stomach churn — until now.
Side by side labeled photos show Grand Central Station and Penn Station
Grand Central Station and Penn Station are train stations in NYC. Matteo Colombo/Getty Images, Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images
 

 

Penn Station, which is notoriously loathed by New Yorkers, has a reputation for being dark, dirty, crowded, and confusing, as Insider previously reported.
: Travellers blurred in motion pass through the Amtrak terminal of New York Penn Station
Travelers pass through the Amtrak terminal of New York Penn Station in 2015. Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Source: Insider, Insider

 

Traveling through Penn Station in the past, I felt like a rat in a maze, and getting to my destination often felt like pure luck.
A traveler sits and waits for a train at Manhattan's Penn Station with a huge crowd of people in front of him July 2, 2009 in New York City
A traveler waits for a train at New York’s Penn Station in 2009. Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images
But when I set foot in Penn Station’s new Moynihan Train Hall during a recent Amtrak trip to Miami, I was floored. Thanks to the $US1.6 ($AU2) billion upgrade, I don’t think I’ll ever get lost in Penn Station again.
Moynihan Train Hall
New York City’s new Moynihan Train Hall in January 2021. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider
Source: Insider, Insider
The new train hall was bright and clean with skylights on the ceiling when I visited in October.
Moynihan train hall is seen with bright white lighting and people standing in lines
Read More: I took a 30-hour train from New York to Miami, and the motion sickness and terrible sleep were too much for me
Large, bright screens showed train schedules throughout the station, and I was relieved that I didn’t have to step over people in front of one screen, as I previously had to do.
Moynihan Train Hall
New York City’s Moynihan Train Hall in January 2021. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider
Read More: New York just debuted a $US1.6 ($AU2) billion train hall to upgrade its notorious Penn Station, complete with skylight ceilings and a premium lounge — see inside
I felt relaxed sitting on the spacious waiting room’s cushioned seats, a nice upgrade from the floor, where I’ve previously sat many times in Penn Station.
The author takes a selfie at moynihan train hall
The author sits in the waiting area in the Moynihan Train Hall. Joey Hadden/Insider
Since the hall wasn’t crowded and I could see everything going on, I felt calm as my train was called, and I was told to line up to board just a few feet away.
The waiting room at moynihan train hall is seen with bright white lighting
The author’s view of the waiting room at Moynihan Train Hall. Joey Hadden/Insider
I also had people guiding me on where to go, and I realized I felt less anxious than usual knowing that I was in the right place. I’m so glad I’ll probably never get lost in Penn Station again.
People wait in line to board at moynihan train hall
A view of the line to board an afternoon Amtrak to Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider
About the Author
Joey Hadden