'UNITED WE STAND': Moving Scenes From NYC's Veteran's Day Parade

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Over 25,000 marchers and 600,000 spectators gathered in Manhattan along 5th Avenue between 25th and 56th St. for this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade. The New York City event, is the biggest Veteran’s Day parade in the nation and is televised nationally. This year’s theme “United We Stand” held special significance for New York as it continues its recovery from Hurricane Sandy. The National Guard and many veterans have been involved in relief efforts.



The parade this year marks the 200th Anniversary of the War of 1812, and the 150th of the Medal of honour, and it is also part of the ongoing Department of defence Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.

It was a moving day and impressive spectacle.

