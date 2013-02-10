Manhattan Is Covered In Nearly A Foot Of Snow [PHOTOS]

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

Here in New York we’ve gotten spoiled by a mild winter without any snow. But we’re learning to brace for powerful storms.Swinging into town Friday night, the blizzard known as Nemo was taken seriously enough that my local movie theatre on the Upper West side shut down early.



Up and down the coast hundreds of thousands lost power, 5,000 flights were cancelled, and the storm pushed all the way into Canada. The Telegraph reports Saturday’s 70 mph winds will do nothing to help cleanup efforts and offers more storm details here.

Meanwhile in the middle of Manhattan we were met with a respectable covering of snow and headed out as the sun rose to see what was what.

