PHOTOS: New South Wales is being blanketed in snow

Winter has finally arrived for New South Wales.

Parts of the state are blanketed in snow, including the Blue Mountains, Bathurst and Orange, as a cold front sweeps through the state.

The snow and black ice has already forced a number of roads to close including the Great Western Highway between Yetholme and Marangaroo.

The Bureau of Meteorology said all ski fields were forecast to receive snow this weekend, coinciding with the start of the school holidays.

Perisher has already reported 40cm of snow with Thredbo Village receiving 20cm of snow between 9am and 3pm on Friday.

Many have since taken to Twitter to post photos of the wintry sight.

Here’s a closer look below.

There is a nice grazed crop of Hyola 970CL under the snow !! – Blayney NSW 2016 pic.twitter.com/9ukX8YLXf5 — Justin Kudnig (@SuperHyola) June 24, 2016

Snow in Orange, NSW! ? thx to Jess Waldron (community member) pic.twitter.com/OqWPFD9tR7 — SNOWSEARCH australia (@SNOWSEARCH_aus) June 24, 2016

Snow day #Bathurst Roxy's footprints

Log stool

Frozen shrub pic.twitter.com/tR1mJZDGmG — Ian Hazzard (@cactusian) June 24, 2016

CSU in Orange received its first snow for the year today! Stay warm everyone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/3247IDoAUO — Charles Sturt Uni (@CharlesSturtUni) June 24, 2016

Brrrr we're getting cold just looking at these pics from our education team in Orange #coldsnap #snow pic.twitter.com/6BmKo6uaOY — MyCareFlight (@MyCareFlight) June 24, 2016

snow in katoomba this afternoon pic.twitter.com/OK5lJoWBoh — sousau ello (@sousauello) June 24, 2016

Another 5cm of snow has fallen through today, bringing the 24hr total to 40cm @PerisherResort #perisher pic.twitter.com/8U5WzsZ5Jh — Perisher Ski Resort (@PerisherResort) June 24, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.