PHOTOS: New South Wales is being blanketed in snow

Olivia Chang

Winter has finally arrived for New South Wales.

Parts of the state are blanketed in snow, including the Blue Mountains, Bathurst and Orange, as a cold front sweeps through the state.

The snow and black ice has already forced a number of roads to close including the Great Western Highway between Yetholme and Marangaroo.

The Bureau of Meteorology said all ski fields were forecast to receive snow this weekend, coinciding with the start of the school holidays.

Perisher has already reported 40cm of snow with Thredbo Village receiving 20cm of snow between 9am and 3pm on Friday.

Many have since taken to Twitter to post photos of the wintry sight.

Here’s a closer look below.

