Singapore Airlines unveiled a swanky new lie-flat business class seat on its Boeing 737 MAX plane

Two years after its grounding in March 2019, the Boeing 737 MAX is slowly being recertified to fly again. The Federal Aviation Administration gave the MAX the green light in the US in November 2020, while the European Union Aviation Safety Agency declared the plane was safe to return in January 2021.

However, there are a few holdouts, like China and Indonesia, which have still banned the jet. Nevertheless, Asian carrier Singapore Airlines has hopes that it will soon be able to fly its MAX aircraft as countries recertify the plane to fly and land in their territory.

"We definitely expect that it will be before this year is out," Singapore Airlines' executive vice president commercial, Lee Lik Hsin, told reporters, according to Reuters.

Part of Singapore's preparations is an all-new lie-flat business class on its 737 MAX plane. A lie-flat seat on narrowbody jets is rare, but the airline has made it clear it wants to distinguish itself from competitors, having invested S$230 million ($US169.94 ($AU234) million) in "industry-leading" cabin products.

Singapore's product is similar to JetBlue Airways' original Mint cabin, which launched on its Airbus A321 fleet in 2013.

Styled by London-based Factorydesign and manufactured by Northern Ireland-based Thompson Aero Seating, the 10-seat cabin is configured in a 2-2, 1-1, 2-2 pattern, meaning the middle row will only have one seat per side, commonly known as "throne" seats.

Unlike the 2-2 rows, the throne seats offer extra table space, direct aisle access, three-inch wider seats, an added cubby with a mirror and LED light, and more privacy.

The 2-2 seats in front and behind the throne seats will have a shared arm table in between. According to Singapore, there are no plans to charge extra for the throne seats compared to the double seats.

Overall, every lie-flat seat is made with premium materials that provide extra cushioning and softness, bringing the standard of medium-haul comfort to shorter flights.

The new seats also have a handful of other nice features, like a 16″ inflight entertainment screen with storage space underneath…

A reading light…

USB and power ports…

A wide tray table for eating and working…

And the first 100 megabytes of WiFi for free.