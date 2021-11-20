Search

Singapore Airlines unveiled a swanky new lie-flat business class seat on its Boeing 737 MAX plane

Taylor Rains
Singapore Airlines 737 MAX business class seat
737 MAX business class seat Singapore Airlines
  • Singapore Airlines unveiled its new lie-flat business class seat for its Boeing 737 MAX at the Dubai Air Show.
  • The MAX is still grounded in countries the airline operates, but Singapore expects to fly the jet again this year.
  • The 10-seat cabin features enhanced amenities, storage, privacy, space, and comfort for shorter flying.
Two years after its grounding in March 2019, the Boeing 737 MAX is slowly being recertified to fly again. The Federal Aviation Administration gave the MAX the green light in the US in November 2020, while the European Union Aviation Safety Agency declared the plane was safe to return in January 2021.
Boeing 737 MAX
Boeing 737 MAX BlueBarronPhoto/Shutterstock
Source: Insider
However, there are a few holdouts, like China and Indonesia, which have still banned the jet. Nevertheless, Asian carrier Singapore Airlines has hopes that it will soon be able to fly its MAX aircraft as countries recertify the plane to fly and land in their territory.
Singapore Airlines Boeing 737-8 aircraft
Boeing 737-8 aircraft Singapore Airlines
Source: Insider, Reuters
“We definitely expect that it will be before this year is out,” Singapore Airlines’ executive vice president commercial, Lee Lik Hsin, told reporters, according to Reuters.
Singapore Airlines Boeing 737-8 aircraft
Boeing 737-8 aircraft Singapore Airlines
Source: Reuters
Part of Singapore’s preparations is an all-new lie-flat business class on its 737 MAX plane. A lie-flat seat on narrowbody jets is rare, but the airline has made it clear it wants to distinguish itself from competitors, having invested S$230 million ($US169.94 ($AU234) million) in “industry-leading” cabin products.
Lie-flat business class seat
Lie-flat business class seat Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
Singapore’s product is similar to JetBlue Airways’ original Mint cabin, which launched on its Airbus A321 fleet in 2013.
JetBlue Airways' original Mint product
‘ original Mint product JetBlue Airways
Source: JetBlue Airways
Styled by London-based Factorydesign and manufactured by Northern Ireland-based Thompson Aero Seating, the 10-seat cabin is configured in a 2-2, 1-1, 2-2 pattern, meaning the middle row will only have one seat per side, commonly known as “throne” seats.
Singapore Airlines 737 MAX business class cabin
737 MAX business class cabin Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
Unlike the 2-2 rows, the throne seats offer extra table space, direct aisle access, three-inch wider seats, an added cubby with a mirror and LED light, and more privacy.
Singapore Airlines throne seat
throne seat Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
The 2-2 seats in front and behind the throne seats will have a shared arm table in between. According to Singapore, there are no plans to charge extra for the throne seats compared to the double seats.
Singapore Airlines double seats
double seats Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
Overall, every lie-flat seat is made with premium materials that provide extra cushioning and softness, bringing the standard of medium-haul comfort to shorter flights.
Business class with meal
Business class with meal Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
The new seats also have a handful of other nice features, like a 16″ inflight entertainment screen with storage space underneath…
Inflight entertainment screen and storage
Inflight entertainment screen and storage Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
A reading light…
Singapore Airlines 737 MAX business class seat
737 MAX business class seat Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
USB and power ports…
Passenger in business class on Singapore’s 737 MAX
Passenger in business class on Singapore’s 737 MAX Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
A wide tray table for eating and working…
Business class tray table with meal
Business class tray table with meal Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
And the first 100 megabytes of WiFi for free.
Passenger playing games on tv screen
Passenger playing games on tv screen Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
“We can now offer customers a premium travel experience across our entire full-service network, no matter how long or short their journey,” Hsin said in a press release.
Lie-flat business class seat
Lie-flat business class seat Singapore Airlines
Source: Singapore Airlines
About the Author
Taylor Rains