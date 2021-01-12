Photos show increased security measures at the US Capitol in the days following the deadly insurrection by Trump supporters

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Workers erect a security fence around the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 7, 2021.

Photos show new security measures put in place to avoid a repeat of last week’s deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

The increased security measures come just over a week before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, which is still expected to take place on the steps of the building, as is custom.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the building last week while lawmakers were meeting to discuss the certification of Biden’s Electoral College win.

Increased security includes the addition of thousands of members of the National Guard and a new seven-foot fence around the complex perimeter, among other things.

Supporters of President Donald Trump on January 6 stormed past Capitol Police and into the US Capitol while lawmakers met inside and debated the certification of the Electoral College vote.

The mob stormed the building not long after listening to a speech delivered by Trump outside the White House where he repeated his baseless and unsubstantiated claims that widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election led to his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The attack on the building has left at least five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer who died of injuries sustained in the attack. Another officer who worked during the siege died days later in an apparent suicide, though it’s unclear if his death is related to the events on Wednesday.

After the rioters were cleared from Capitol grounds later Wednesday, lawmakers returned and eventually certified the Electoral College votes, once again affirming Biden’s win in the November presidential election.

Amid accusations of a failed response by law enforcementWednesday, security has been enhanced on and around Capitol grounds in Washington to prevent a similar event on or before Biden’s inauguration on January 20. Biden has said he plans to continue the tradition of being inaugurated on the steps of the US Capitol, according to The Washington Post.

From the construction of a seven-foot fence to the deployment of thousands of members of the National Guard, photos show how DC has increased security at the Capitol in the days that followed the violent insurrection.

The insurrection occurred January 6 after President Donald Trump spoke to his supporters at a DC “Stop the Steal” rally. At the rally, he parroted his baseless claims of election fraud.

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart A Trump Pence sticker is seen as members of the National Guard and law enforcement patrol a perimeter around the US Capitol.

At least five people died, including one Capitol Police officer, due to injuries and medical emergencies related to the violent insurrection. Another officer who responded to the siege died in an apparent suicide days later.

REUTERS/Erin Scott Police search the US Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington.

The mob quickly overpowered Capitol Police on Wednesday, raising concerns about whether law enforcement is ready to protect lawmakers who were meeting to certify the election results.

REUTERS/Erin Scott Police search the US Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington.

The increased security comes amid fears that pro-Trump demonstrators will attempt to mob the US Capitol again before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst A unit of the DC National Guard provides a security presence at the US Capitol in Washington.

Biden is still planning to be sworn in as president outside the building. US Secret Service is responsible for security on Inauguration Day.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst A unit of the DC National Guard provides a security presence at the US Capitol in Washington.

Members of the DC National Guard were called to assist in securing the Capitol grounds following the attack.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst A unit of the DC National Guard provides a security presence as a fence is erected around the US Capitol in Washington.

Steven Sund, the departing Capitol Police chief, said he requested backup six times before and during the siege, but was kept waiting by the Senate and House sergeants at arms.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst A US Capitol Police officer stands outside a security fence as it is erected around the US Capitol in Washington.

Workers are seen here assembling a barrier that now surrounds the Capitol. A similar fence was erected outside the White House this summer during anti-racism protests in Washington.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Workers erect a security fence around the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The National Guard was deployed at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, but it didn’t arrive until 5:40 p.m. They’re now stationed around the complex.

REUTERS/Erin Scott Members of the National Guard patrol the Russell Senate office building.

The barrier around the building’s perimeter is a seven-foot, non-scalable fence. The fencing will be up for the next 30 days.

REUTERS/Erin Scott The US Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington.

Members of the National Guard continue to patrol outside the perimeter of the building during the nighttime hours.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton National Guard members patrol outside the US Capitol building a day after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied it.

Some of the troops were already preparing to come to DC to serve as protection during the inauguration. They will be deployed in Washington for one month.

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart A member of the National Guard walks in front of the US Capitol building.

Park Police are seen here making an arrest on the National Mall on January 7, the day after the riot at the Capitol.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Park Police detain a man at the National Mall near the White House, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

A woman is seen here taking a photo of police officers from the state of Virginia, who along with Maryland officers, came to DC to assist in efforts to increase security.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria A woman photographs Virginia State Police officers outside the US Capitol

Members of the National Guard have remained outside the US Capitol for days, and are seen here eating breakfast on Monday.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images National Guard eat breakfast while sitting on the steps to the House of Representatives on January 11, 2020.

Over 6,000 members of the National Guard were deployed to Washington over the weekend.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst A unit of the DC National Guard bolster the security presence as a security perimeter is erected around the building.

The National Guard plans to deploy 10,000 troops to Washington by Saturday ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

REUTERS/Erin Scott The US Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing.

