This Is What The Incredible New NBA And NHL Arena In Seattle Could Potentially Look Like

Photo: Seattle Sonics

The NBA won’t vote on the sale of the Sacramento Kings to a group from Seattle until the Board of Governors convene in mid-April. But so far, all signs point to the Kings being sold and moving to Seattle to become the second version of the Seattle Supersonics.In the meantime, the ownership group has released renderings of what their proposed arena would look like.



The most noticeable feature will be the outside of the arena which is designed to look like the engine of a Supersonic jet. And while Seattle doesn’t yet officially have an NBA team, it is not hard to imagine that this will be the premier arena in the league.

