This Is What The Incredible New NBA And NHL Arena In Seattle Could Potentially Look Like

Cork Gaines
Seattle Sonics Arena

Photo: Seattle Sonics

The NBA won’t vote on the sale of the Sacramento Kings to a group from Seattle until the Board of Governors convene in mid-April. But so far, all signs point to the Kings being sold and moving to Seattle to become the second version of the Seattle Supersonics.In the meantime, the ownership group has released renderings of what their proposed arena would look like.

The most noticeable feature will be the outside of the arena which is designed to look like the engine of a Supersonic jet. And while Seattle doesn’t yet officially have an NBA team, it is not hard to imagine that this will be the premier arena in the league.

The Supersonic engine design and the lighting of the arena will make it a very distinct feature against the Seattle skyline

One of the key features will be a smaller upper deck compared to other arenas

Here is how the upper deck compares to the new Barclays centre in Brooklyn (in red)

The seating will also be positioned more vertically to bring the fans closer to the floor

And seats in the lower level will be just 10 feet from the action

This restaurant seating is just behind the lower level seating and offers incredible views of the court

The owners are also hoping to lure an NHL team to the arena

And of course, this is Seattle, so there will be lots of green

