Outrageous Photos From The Demolition Derby At New Jersey's State Fair

Liz O'Connor
Crash at NJ State Fair Demolition DerbyMike Segar/ReutersThree competing cars pile up at the New Jersey State Fair Demolition Derby.

More than 100 cars and drivers flocked to Augusta, New Jersey, last week to compete in the annual Demolition Derby held at the New Jersey State Fair.

In a traditional demolition derby, five or more drivers compete at once on a dirt track, slamming their cars into one another repeatedly for an undetermined period of time.

The last car to still be operational wins. It’s like dangerous bumper cars.

Serious injuries are less common than you would think, as all of the glass is typically removed from the cars beforehand and participants are forbidden from directly hitting the driver’s side door of other cars.

Demolition Derbies have been taking place around the country since the 1950s, and are especially well-attended at county and state fairs. Both new and old cars are used by drivers, but smaller full-sized vehicles from the 1980s and 1990s are the most popular. It may be dangerous, but it seems like fun to watch.

A competitor shapes the metal body of his car, a 1968 Cadillac, using a sledgehammer. Many drivers pre-dent their cars.

Sam Pratt of Burlington, New Jersey climbs out of his car through the window - there is no door handle.

The crowd was overwhelmingly male...

...but a few girls were in attendance.

Cars are decorated very creatively.

A man carries a lone tire away from the track.

Wilbur Babcock, a competitor at the Derby, has a cigarette and a cold beer in the pit area.

Babcock's car is a rolling tribute to those killed in the Vietnam War.

A Derby official waves cars onto the track.

Many drivers choose to wear protective helmets during the competitions. Others don't.

Three cars collide on the competition track. These drivers lack helmets.

Jessica Riddle of Vernon, New Jersey, sits inside her car 'Irma' as it is inspected before the competition.

Frank Hammerling of Hanover, New Jersey, gives his car a last-minute inspection.

Three heavily-graffitied cars pile up on the track.

Spectators cheer as they watch the cars go by.

With the sun down, spectators sit on trucks and tractors to get a better view of the track.

