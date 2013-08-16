Outrageous Photos From The Demolition Derby At New Jersey's State Fair

Mike Segar/Reuters Three competing cars pile up at the New Jersey State Fair Demolition Derby.

More than 100 cars and drivers flocked to Augusta, New Jersey, last week to compete in the annual Demolition Derby held at the New Jersey State Fair.

In a traditional demolition derby, five or more drivers compete at once on a dirt track, slamming their cars into one another repeatedly for an undetermined period of time.

The last car to still be operational wins. It’s like dangerous bumper cars.

Serious injuries are less common than you would think, as all of the glass is typically removed from the cars beforehand and participants are forbidden from directly hitting the driver’s side door of other cars.

Demolition Derbies have been taking place around the country since the 1950s, and are especially well-attended at county and state fairs. Both new and old cars are used by drivers, but smaller full-sized vehicles from the 1980s and 1990s are the most popular. It may be dangerous, but it seems like fun to watch.

