Massive Rape Protests Shut Down Delhi [PHOTOS]

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
Authorities in New Delhi shut down large parts of the Indian capital two days in a row as protests continued after the gang rape of a 23-year-old. Police have shut down public transportation and are preventing large crowds from gathering together and have said that they have no immediate plans to lift the ban, according to the New York Times.
Many have said this is just an attempt on the part of the ruling Congress Party to clamp down on criticism they have received.
Massive protests have swept India's capital and the country following the gang rape of a 23-year old.
Huge parts of the capital have been shut down and public transport halted to clamp down on protests. Here Indian police in riot gear stand guard outside a politician's home.
Protests have turned increasingly violent, with demonstrators destroying cars in front of India Gate in New Delhi.
