Massive Rape Protests Shut Down Delhi [PHOTOS]

Mamta Badkar
india tear gas protest

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Authorities in New Delhi shut down large parts of the Indian capital two days in a row as protests continued after the gang rape of a 23-year-old. Police have shut down public transportation and are preventing large crowds from gathering together and have said that they have no immediate plans to lift the ban, according to the New York Times. 

Many have said this is just an attempt on the part of the ruling Congress Party to clamp down on criticism they have received.

Massive protests have swept India's capital and the country following the gang rape of a 23-year old.

Huge parts of the capital have been shut down and public transport halted to clamp down on protests. Here Indian police in riot gear stand guard outside a politician's home.

Policemen walk alongside protestors, escorting them away from high security zones.

A child selling flowers at the traffic lights stops to watch the protests.

Protests have turned increasingly violent, with demonstrators destroying cars in front of India Gate in New Delhi.

They have also taken to throwing rocks at policemen.

The police have in return been beating back protestors with batons.

They have also taken to throwing tear gas canisters at demonstrators.

And are using water canons to hold them back.

Some protestors have been calling for rapists to be castrated.

