Massive Rape Protests Shut Down Delhi [PHOTOS]

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Authorities in New Delhi shut down large parts of the Indian capital two days in a row as protests continued after the gang rape of a 23-year-old. Police have shut down public transportation and are preventing large crowds from gathering together and have said that they have no immediate plans to lift the ban, according to the New York Times.



Many have said this is just an attempt on the part of the ruling Congress Party to clamp down on criticism they have received.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.