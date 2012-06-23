From Jay-Z's Book To Two Trophies: LeBron James' Championship Night In Pictures

Photo: ABC Sports
The Miami Heat won its second NBA Championship last night. But more importantly, in terms of its place in NBA history, it was the first title for LeBron James.So while there were other players that will also receive championship rings, this title was about one player.
On the next few pages will take a closer look at the night that LeBron James won his first NBA title and finally got the haters and doubters to shut up. Well, at least for one night they were hard to hear.
There were some concerns that LeBron would still be bothered by the cramping he suffered in game four
Just prior to the second half LeBron took one last moment to himself before delivering the knockout punch
As he finished with the reporters, it was as if LeBron had one final message for the haters and doubters
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.