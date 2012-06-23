From Jay-Z's Book To Two Trophies: LeBron James' Championship Night In Pictures

Photo: ABC Sports

The Miami Heat won its second NBA Championship last night. But more importantly, in terms of its place in NBA history, it was the first title for LeBron James.So while there were other players that will also receive championship rings, this title was about one player.



On the next few pages will take a closer look at the night that LeBron James won his first NBA title and finally got the haters and doubters to shut up. Well, at least for one night they were hard to hear.

