Here's Every Pick From The First Round Of The NBA Draft (And Their Suits)

Surprising nobody, the New Orleans Hornets drafted Kentucky big man Anthony Davis with the first pick of the NBA Draft.The Charlotte Bobcats then drafted Davis’ teammate at Kentucky, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.
Houston received the 12th pick, Jon Brockman, Jon Leuer, and Shaun Livingston from Milwaukee, in exchange for the 14th pick, Samuel Dalembert, a future second round pick, and cash
After being selected by the Heat, Moultrie was traded to Philadelphia for the 45th pick and a future first round pick
