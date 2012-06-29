Here's Every Pick From The First Round Of The NBA Draft (And Their Suits)

Photo: ESPN

Surprising nobody, the New Orleans Hornets drafted Kentucky big man Anthony Davis with the first pick of the NBA Draft.The Charlotte Bobcats then drafted Davis’ teammate at Kentucky, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.



Be sure to keep checking back. On the next few pages we will update this post to show each of the first round picks taken tonight in the first round of the NBA Draft.

