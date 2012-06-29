Here's Every Pick From The First Round Of The NBA Draft (And Their Suits)

Surprising nobody, the New Orleans Hornets drafted Kentucky big man Anthony Davis with the first pick of the NBA Draft.The Charlotte Bobcats then drafted Davis’ teammate at Kentucky, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

#1 New Orleans — Anthony Davis, Kentucky

#2 Charlotte — Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kentucky

#3 Washington — Bradley Beal, Florida

#4 Cleveland — Dion Waiters, Syracuse

#5 Sacramento — Thomas Robinson, Kansas

#6 Portland — Damian Lillard, Weber St.

#7 Golden State — Harrison Barnes, North Carolina

#8 Toronto — Terrence Ross, Washington

#9 Detroit — Andre Drummond, Connecticut

#10 New Orleans — Austin Rivers, Duke

#11 Portland — Meyers Leonard, Illinois

#12 Houston — Jeremy Lamb, Connecticut

Houston received the 12th pick, Jon Brockman, Jon Leuer, and Shaun Livingston from Milwaukee, in exchange for the 14th pick, Samuel Dalembert, a future second round pick, and cash

#13 Phoenix — Kendall Marshall, North Carolina

#14 Milwaukee — John Henson, North Carolina

Milwaukee received the 14th pick, Samuel Dalembert, a future second round pick, and cash from Houston for the 12th pick, Jon Brockman, Jon Leuer, and Shaun Livingston

#15 Philadelphia — Maurice Harkless, St. John's

#16 Houston — Royce White, Iowa State

#17 Dallas — Tyler Zeller, North Carolina

#18 Houston — Terrence Jones, Kentucky

#19 Orlando — Andrew Nicholson, St. Bonaventure

#20 Denver — Evan Fournier, France

#21 Boston — Jared Sullinger, Ohio State

#22 Boston — Fab Melo, Syracuse

#23 Atlanta — John Jenkins, Vanderbilt

#24 Cleveland — Jared Cunningham, Oregon State

#25 Memphis — Tony Wroten Jr., Washington

#26 Indiana — Miles Plumlee, Duke

#27 Philadelphia — Arnett Moultrie, Mississippi State

After being selected by the Heat, Moultrie was traded to Philadelphia for the 45th pick and a future first round pick

#28 Oklahoma City — Perry Jones III, Baylor

#29 Chicago — Marquis Teague, Kentucky

#30 Golden State — Festus Ezeli, Vanderbilt

