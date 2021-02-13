A frame-by-frame look at Naomi Osaka's run-in with a butterfly at the Australian Open

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images A butterfly lands on Naomi Osaka’s nose during a 2021 Australian Open match.

Naomi Osaka saved a butterfly that landed on her nose during a match at the Australian Open.

Some fans – and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu – hinted that Kobe Bryant was behind the special visitor.

Stunning photos from the talented photographers at AP, Reuters, and Getty Images of Osaka and the butterfly showcase the surreality of Friday’s scene.

Naomi Osaka has been cruising through the 2021 Australian Open.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

And her third-round match against world No. 27 Ons Jabeur Friday morning was no exception.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

But with a 6-3 victory under her belt from the first set and a 3-2 lead in the second, Osaka found herself distracted by an intruder on the court.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

A butterfly had flown into her area and disrupted her service game.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images



The three-time Grand Slam champion didn’t notice the little critter until a fan yelled “Naomi, there’s a butterfly on your leg!” from his seat in the stands.

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

Instead of freaking out, swatting the butterfly away, or ignoring it altogether, Osaka paused her match to help usher her new friend to safety.

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

Somehow, she managed to get the butterfly onto her fingertips.

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

And, eventually, Osaka managed to move her buddy into the palm of her hand.

DAVID GREY/AFP via Getty Images

The 23-year-old star tried to release the butterfly on a court-side table.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

But instead of flying off to freedom, the little fella stuck around by Osaka’s side.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

It even flew onto her nose!

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Japanese star eventually managed to part ways with her little buddy.

DAVID GREY/AFP via Getty Images

But the surreal scene left fans and commentators alike swooning over Osaka and her little buddy.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

For some, Osaka’s run-in with a butterfly was just adorable happenstance.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

But to others, the interaction was far more significant — a message sent by her late mentor, Kobe Bryant.

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images



WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu — who was very close with Bryant and continues to have a relationship with his family — implied that the butterfly was sent by the five-time NBA champion.



Regardless of whether the unique interaction was a coincidence or something more, the butterfly didn’t thwart Osaka’s game in the least.

DAVID GREY/AFP via Getty Images

She didn’t drop another game in the match and brilliantly finished out the 6-3, 6-2 victory.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

Now, Osaka is set for a heavyweight fourth-round matchup against world No. 14 Garbiñe Muguruza.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

And though a second butterfly cameo seems unlikely, Osaka will undoubtedly look to carry that luck through the remainder of the tournament.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

Now check out how Osaka has reached the pinnacle of professional tennis at just 23 years old:

AP Photo/Michael Owens

