A frame-by-frame look at Naomi Osaka's run-in with a butterfly at the Australian Open

Meredith Cash
PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty ImagesA butterfly lands on Naomi Osaka’s nose during a 2021 Australian Open match.

Naomi Osaka has been cruising through the 2021 Australian Open.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

And her third-round match against world No. 27 Ons Jabeur Friday morning was no exception.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

But with a 6-3 victory under her belt from the first set and a 3-2 lead in the second, Osaka found herself distracted by an intruder on the court.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

A butterfly had flown into her area and disrupted her service game.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images


Read more:


Naomi Osaka saved a butterfly that landed on her nose and refused to leave her during a match at the Australian Open

The three-time Grand Slam champion didn’t notice the little critter until a fan yelled “Naomi, there’s a butterfly on your leg!” from his seat in the stands.

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

Instead of freaking out, swatting the butterfly away, or ignoring it altogether, Osaka paused her match to help usher her new friend to safety.

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

Somehow, she managed to get the butterfly onto her fingertips.

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

And, eventually, Osaka managed to move her buddy into the palm of her hand.

DAVID GREY/AFP via Getty Images

The 23-year-old star tried to release the butterfly on a court-side table.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

But instead of flying off to freedom, the little fella stuck around by Osaka’s side.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

It even flew onto her nose!

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Japanese star eventually managed to part ways with her little buddy.

DAVID GREY/AFP via Getty Images

But the surreal scene left fans and commentators alike swooning over Osaka and her little buddy.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

For some, Osaka’s run-in with a butterfly was just adorable happenstance.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

But to others, the interaction was far more significant — a message sent by her late mentor, Kobe Bryant.

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images


Read more:
Naomi Osaka said her late mentor, Kobe Bryant, still gives her strength one year after his death

WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu — who was very close with Bryant and continues to have a relationship with his family — implied that the butterfly was sent by the five-time NBA champion.


Read more:
Sabrina Ionescu hinted that Kobe Bryant was behind the butterfly that visited Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open

Regardless of whether the unique interaction was a coincidence or something more, the butterfly didn’t thwart Osaka’s game in the least.

DAVID GREY/AFP via Getty Images

She didn’t drop another game in the match and brilliantly finished out the 6-3, 6-2 victory.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

Now, Osaka is set for a heavyweight fourth-round matchup against world No. 14 Garbiñe Muguruza.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

And though a second butterfly cameo seems unlikely, Osaka will undoubtedly look to carry that luck through the remainder of the tournament.

AP Photo/Hamish Blair

Now check out how Osaka has reached the pinnacle of professional tennis at just 23 years old:

AP Photo/Michael Owens

How Naomi Osaka rose to the top of the tennis world and became a leading voice for social justice

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.