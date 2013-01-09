Here's What Famous Musicians Look Like Moments After A Show

Photo: Matthias Willi & Olivier Joliat / The Moment After The Show

“That’s the only way to show how we really are” – sweaty, exhausted, but happy, actress and singer Juliette Lewis said about the idea of a photo collection capturing musicians moments after a concert.Photographer Matthias Willi and journalist Olivier Joliat have persuaded about 100 bands to take part in their “The Moment After the Show” project since 2005.



They have also published a book with the photos, featuring Metallica, Iggy Pop, Gnarls Barkley, Faith No More among many others, and descriptions on how they managed to get each particular shot.

The authors kindly gave us permission to feature some of the bands’ intimate moments here.

