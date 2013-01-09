Here's What Famous Musicians Look Like Moments After A Show

Kamelia Angelova
Matthias Willi & Olivier Joliat / The Moment After The Show, iggy pop

Photo: Matthias Willi & Olivier Joliat / The Moment After The Show

“That’s the only way to show how we really are” – sweaty, exhausted, but happy, actress and singer Juliette Lewis said about the idea of a photo collection capturing musicians moments after a concert.Photographer Matthias Willi and journalist Olivier Joliat have persuaded about 100 bands to take part in their “The Moment After the Show” project since 2005.

They have also published a book with the photos, featuring Metallica, Iggy Pop, Gnarls Barkley, Faith No More among many others, and descriptions on how they managed to get each particular shot.

The authors kindly gave us permission to feature some of the bands’ intimate moments here.

Iggy Pop

Juliette Lewis of The Licks

Robert Trujillo of Metallica

Chino Moreno of The Deftones

Mike Patton of Faith No More

Danger Mouse and Cee Lo Green of Gnarls Barkley

Kid Rock

Els Pynoo of Belgium band Vive La Fete

Evan Dando of The Lemonheads

Matthew Bellamy of Muse

Brian Molko of Placebo

Joey Castillo and Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age

Niklas Almqvist of The Hives

Vincent Balestrino of The Budos Band

