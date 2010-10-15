HOUSE OF THE DAY: India's Richest Man Moves Into The Most Expensive House Ever Built

Photo: Hirsch Bedner Associates

India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, finally moved into his state-of-the-art residential skyscraper.The chairman of Reliance Industries, who has a net worth of $29 billion, spent an estimated $1 billion on “Antilla,” in Mumbai’s upmarket Altamount Road.



The 400,000 square foot residence will be occupied by Ambani, his wife Nita, their three children and his mother.

