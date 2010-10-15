HOUSE OF THE DAY: India's Richest Man Moves Into The Most Expensive House Ever Built

Mamta Badkar
Roof

Photo: Hirsch Bedner Associates

India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, finally moved into his state-of-the-art residential skyscraper.The chairman of Reliance Industries, who has a net worth of $29 billion, spent an estimated $1 billion on “Antilla,” in Mumbai’s upmarket Altamount Road.

The 400,000 square foot residence will be occupied by Ambani, his wife Nita, their three children and his mother.

Antilla, Mukesh Ambani's billion dollar home

It's pretty ugly inside. Here's the 9 elevators

The opulent ballroom

A bathroom at Antilla

One of many lounges

Sitting Room at Antilla

A blueprint of the 50 seat theatre

A blueprint of the 2 story recreation centre

Entertainment Deck and a roof with 3 helipads

Easy to see from space

Now check out the most expensive home ever sold...

Mystery Buyer Nabs $220 Million London Home >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.