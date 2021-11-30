Search

Photos show MrBeast’s YouTube ‘Squid Game’ sets compared with the original Netflix series

Palmer Haasch
  • MrBeast recreated the sets and games from Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk’s series “Squid Game.”
  • The video shows players competing in non-deadly versions of the games from the show for cash.
  • Here are all of the sets the video recreated compared with their original versions in the show.
YouTuber MrBeast’s “Squid Game” recreation video is one of his most-watched of all time.
Left: mrbeast in a grey jacket standing in front of a crowd of people in a room with beds stacked towards the ceiling, he's holding his hands out and gesturing; right: the game master from squid game in a similar grey coat, geometric mask that covers his whole face
MrBeast’s costume in the video (left) referenced the Front Man character from the series (right). MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
MrBeast released a 25-minute video on Wednesday recreating the competition from the Netflix original series “Squid Game,” which the platform said was its most-watched show of all time.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has over 82 million subscribers and is known for his elaborate — and frequently expensive — stunt and philanthropy-style videos. His newest production, titled “$US456,000 ($AU636,849) Squid Game In Real Life,” builds on the massive popularity of the series that was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. In the days since its release, Donaldson’s video has become one of his most-watched of all time, amassing over 123 million views in under a week. 

The original Netflix series follows a set of players as they compete in deadly children’s games, with survivors gunning for a 45.6 million won (about $US38.4 ($AU54) million USD) prize. 

Donaldson’s video recreates most of the games and sets from the original series, ranging from the field where contestants play 무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다 (mugunghwa kochi pieotseumnida), a Korean game similar to “red light, green light,” to a glass bridge where players must determine which panes of glass will break and cause them to tumble to their deaths. It cost approximately $US3.5 ($AU5) million to produce, Donaldson said on Twitter, and was partially funded by the mobile game Brawl Stars, Insider previously reported.

These are all of the sets from the Netflix series that MrBeast’s video recreated, compared to the original.

The first set in the MrBeast video replicates the dirt field where contestants play a Korean game similar to “red light, green light” in the show.
Two images of similar sets, featuring a dirt floor, sky blue walls, and three doors in a back wall with face red roofs. the top image is a recreation of the set from Mr. Beast's squid game video, the bottom is from the Netflix series squid game.
MrBeast’s ‘red light, green light’ set (top); The set for the game in the show (bottom). MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
The MrBeast set also recreated the giant, now-iconic doll that calls out the game commands in the series.
Two side by side images of a giant, animatronic girl in a yellow shirt and orange dress standing in front of a fake tree; the left is from mr. beast's squid game video and the right is from the netflix series squid game
The animatronic girl in MrBeast’s video (left); The animatronic girl in ‘Squid Game’ (right). MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
The next set recreated the towering bunk bed dormitory from the show.
Two images of stacks of bunk beds, the top image is from mr. beast's squid game replica video and shows several people wandering the sapce in pink outfits and green outfits, the bottom shows a crowd of people in green jumpsuits and the head of someone in a pink jumpsuit with a hood and is from the netflix series
MrBeast’s recreation of the ‘Squid Game’ dormitory (top); The dormitory in the Netflix series (bottom). MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
The plastic money pit from the MrBeast video wasn’t gold like in the show and was instead emblazoned with the name of the mobile game Brawl Stars, which Donaldson said partially funded the video.
A plastic pig filled with dollar bills that reads 'brawl stars' from mr beast's squid game recreation video
The video included promotions for the mobile game Brawl Stars. MrBeast/YouTube
The YouTube video also recreated the playground set from the show, in which the characters attempt to cut shapes out of sugar candy that the English translations of the series refer to as “dalgona” (another name for the sweet) or “sugar honeycomb,” as MrBeast’s video refers to it.
Top and bottom: a playground set with a green slide, spherical climbing object, and swing set. there are blue walls, and people in green jumpsuits working on a task on the ground while people in pink jumpsuits observe them. the top image is from mr. beast's squid game recreation video, the bottom image is from the actual show.
MrBeast’s recreation of the playground set (top); The playground set from Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ (bottom). MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
The tug-of-war set from the series is a bit safer in the MrBeast version than it is in the real series: instead of losers falling off a platform, they merely tumble into a foam pit.
Top: a tug-of-war yellow scaffolding set from Mr. Beast's squid game video, there's a red light and blue light in the middle and a foam pit between two platforms, which hold two teams. bottom: a yellow scaffolding set from the netflix series squid game that shows two teams on opposite platforms, a gap in the middle with nothing to protect from a fall, and in the lower background, a platform of other players and spectators
The tug-of-war scaffolding set from the MrBeast video (top); The tug-of-war set from the Netflix series (bottom). MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
MrBeast’s recreation of the indoor town set from the series’ sixth episode, but on a slightly smaller scale than in the original episode.
Top: an indoor town set in mr. beast's squid game recreation video, it has several alleyways and people in pink and green jumpsuits wandering around; bottom: the town set from squid game, it has more pathways and alleys and is more warmly lit than the top photo
The town set from MrBeast’s recreation (top) and the town set from Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ (bottom). MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
MrBeast’s recreation of the glass bridge from “Squid Game,” shown on top, featured a foam pit to prevent contestants from plummeting to their deaths. It also featured a large poster for the mobile game Brawl Stars.
Top: an image of a bridge in a circus tent-like structure from mr. beast's squid game recreation video, there's a foam pit below the bridge and a large poster for the mobile game brawl stars in the back; bottom: an image of a bridge in a circus tent-like structure from netflix's squid game, there is no foam pit below the bridge and a large chandelier in the middle
The glass bridge set in MrBeast’s ‘Squid Game’ video (top) and the glass bridge set in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game.’ MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
MrBeast’s video recreated the triangular dining table, albeit on a smaller and less extravagant scale, from the penultimate episode of “Squid Game,” placed in the room that was originally a dormitory.
Top: a small, triangular table in mr. beast's squid game recreation video surrounded by four people in pink jumpsuits, several players in green suits are walking into the room in the foreground; bottom: a triangular dining table from the netflix series squid game lit warmly by table lamps, it's seen from the perspective of someone sitting at the table and the other two sides of the triangle are visible
The triangular dining table in MrBeast’s video (top); The triangular dining table in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ (bottom). MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
Although MrBeast switched out musical chairs for the final game of the show in the series, the eponymous “squid game,” the video recreated the set and game pattern on the dirt ground.
Top: a group of people in green jumpsuits and mr. beast, wearing a long grey jacket, standing around a group of light blue chairs. they're on a dirt field with white lines on it that form a square, and past the players, a triangle and circle; bottom: two men in suits on a dirt field in netflix's squid game, a similar pattern of a square, circle, triangle in the background is visible
Donaldson and contestants in the final game of his ‘Squid Game in Real Life’ video (top) and Gi-hun and Sang-woo in the final game of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game.’ MrBeast/YouTube; Netflix
