PHOTOS: Mount Tavurvur Is Spewing Lava In Papua New Guinea

Mount Tavurvur volcano in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, erupted overnight, shooting lava into the air along with billowing smoke.
It is the first time in 20 years the volcano has erupted.
PNGLoop reports some residents are considering evacuating the area, however the PNG authorities are yet to make a official announcement on whether the eruption poses a threat.
The last time Mt Tavurvur erupted in 1994, five people were killed, the airport was destroyed and most of the town was covered with heavy ashfall.
Photos of the dramatic scene has been posted to Twitter.
Volcanic activity more then usual in Rabaul. #PNG #ENB pic.twitter.com/sd1U48O67O
— Rumet (@RumetDW) August 28, 2014
Tavurvur volcano at it again. #PNG #ENB pic.twitter.com/vcIM4qJId2
— Rumet (@RumetDW) August 28, 2014
Tavurvur rumbling again this morning #png #volcano image: Adrianna Seeto pic.twitter.com/MdsTjICxFv
— oldplantation (@oldplantation) August 28, 2014
Mt #Tavurvur #volcanoe has erupted this morning in Rabaul, #PNG. First major eruption after 20 years. pic.twitter.com/KNSzUjizcK
— Hubert Namani (@hhnamani) August 28, 2014
Mount Tavurvur has woken up this am. Major volcanic eruption this am. Images via social media #PNG pic.twitter.com/MTfKkKIgSb
— Martyn A Namorong (@Mangiwantok) August 28, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.