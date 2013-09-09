Moscow's Stunning Metro System Feels Like A Trip Back In Time [PHOTOS]

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonRiding Moscow’s metro is like taking a trip back in time.
In 1935, the first part of Moscow’s metro, or Moskovsky metropoliten, opened to the public. For nearly 80 years, the system has been ferrying visitors and locals around the Russian capital.
What’s more impressive is that the system is still decorated with the work of the Soviet artists who created murals, mosaics, and stained glass panels to make spending time underground a more pleasant experience.
Riding the metro is Moscow isn’t just a quick way to get around a city known for long, cold winters. It’s like a trip back in time.
The above ground part of the Arbatskaya station, built in 1953, is more impressive than what you get in most cities: uncovered stairways that lead underground.
It doesn't let in light, but it makes the Novoslobdodskaya station a prettier place to wait for a train.
Visitors rub this statue of a dog in the Ploshchad Revolyutsil station. It's supposed to bring good luck.
