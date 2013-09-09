Moscow's Stunning Metro System Feels Like A Trip Back In Time [PHOTOS]

In 1935, the first part of Moscow’s metro, or Moskovsky metropoliten, opened to the public. For nearly 80 years, the system has been ferrying visitors and locals around the Russian capital.

What’s more impressive is that the system is still decorated with the work of the Soviet artists who created murals, mosaics, and stained glass panels to make spending time underground a more pleasant experience.

Riding the metro is Moscow isn’t just a quick way to get around a city known for long, cold winters. It’s like a trip back in time.

Construction of the system was started in the 1930s, under Stalin.

The above ground part of the Arbatskaya station, built in 1953, is more impressive than what you get in most cities: uncovered stairways that lead underground.

The stations double as air raid shelters, and most are deep underground.

You can still see signs of the Soviet Union, like the hammer and sickle in this ceiling panel.

And a mosaic of Vladimir Lenin in the Biblioteka Imeni Lenina station.

The Mayakovskaya station was built in 1938. Its ceiling rewards commuters who think to look up.

Stained glass is an unusual touch for a system that's mostly underground.

It doesn't let in light, but it makes the Novoslobdodskaya station a prettier place to wait for a train.

Stone columns are a nice change from the rusted steel you see in New York City.

Visitors rub this statue of a dog in the Ploshchad Revolyutsil station. It's supposed to bring good luck.

Naturally, there are practical features of Moscow's metro system, like this warning sign and map.

The trains themselves are hardly different from what's seen around the world.

Same goes for the interiors of the trains.

Newsstands, a common sight in metro stations around the world, can be found in Moscow, too.

