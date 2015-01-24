PHOTOS: More Than 800 Islamic Demonstrators Rallied In Sydney Last Night

A group of more than 800 Muslims rallied in in Lakemba, west of Sydney, last night protesting the negative coverage Islam and the prophet Mohammad have received since the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris.
Our Prophet, Our Honour demonstrators held signs that read: “Je Suis Muslim”, an echo of the “Je Suis Charlie” slogan of worldwide unity used after Paris attacks. Local Muslim leader Sufyan Badar said the rally was about the community coming together in response to the anti-Muslim media coverage.
“We also gather to place the politics of the events in France in the correct context,” he said.
“Freedom is the smokescreen with which Western politicians and media conceal the underlying issues.
“In reality free speech is one of the many political tools that are used to maintain dominance over the Muslims.”
Despite being a peaceful rally 14 people were removed by police for breaching the peace. No charges were laid.
Here are some photos of the demonstration that have been posted on social media.
The rally at Lakemba 2nite was great.A real good discussion.Peacefulwoman and childrenand lots of police pic.twitter.com/SNg4vOa8jV
— Mr Michael J Lewis (@6c6fc422efc04fd) January 23, 2015
Signs at the hizb ut-Tahrir rally in Lakemba pic.twitter.com/i5knKrIAcL
— michael safi (@safimichael) January 23, 2015
#whoIsMohammadﷺ rally crowd building – Lakemba, NSW pic.twitter.com/WNkcmGuypI
— AlKauthar Sydney (@AlKautharSYD) January 23, 2015
Here are some more.
Sydney Muslims gather at a 'Our Prophet, Our Honour' rally to show their support for the Prophet Muhammad in the suburb of Lakemba.
Children hold placards during the rally which ends a week of events to show support for the Prophet Muhammad.
'Je Suis Muslim' and Charlie Hebdo cartoons were held by the protestors against the anti-muslim coverage.
