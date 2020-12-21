Photos show the first batches of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine being packaged and shipped across the US

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the biotech firm Moderna and the US National Institutes of Health.

The two-shot Moderna/NIH vaccine was approximately 94.5% effective at preventing COVID-19 in a large clinical trial.

The FDA last week issued the same authorization for the vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech, which had a similar rate of success during trials but is harder to store and transport than the Moderna vaccine.

Photos Sunday showed the vaccine being packed for shipment in Moderna’s distribution facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi, headed for distribution across the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, just about a week after it gave the same authorization for a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Moderna vaccine was designed in just two days in January 2020 using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. In clinical trials, the vaccine was found to be approximately 94.5% effective in protecting people against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The vaccine comes at a time when the US is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases. The disease has led to more than 316,000 deaths so far in the US this year, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, it’s killed more than 1.6 million people.

While the vaccine will not bring an end to the ongoing surge, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends it first be distributed among healthcare workers and among people living in long-term care facilities.

On Sunday, Vivek Murthy, who President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate as US surgeon general, said the current timeline for coronavirus vaccine distribution was optimistic, adding vaccines may not widely be available until “mid-summer” or “early fall” 2021.

Workers at a distribution centre in Olive Branch, Mississippi, prepared the shipment of the Moderna vaccine supply Sunday.

Business Wire A worker at McKesson’s Olive Branch, Miss. distribution centre prepares packed and sealed cooler boxes containing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses for shipment.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorised Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use on Friday.

Business Wire A worker inside the walk-in freezer at McKesson’s Olive Branch, Miss. distribution centre adds cold packs into a cooler box of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to maintain their temperature requirements during shipping.

Moderna’s vaccine, like Pfizer’s vaccine, requires two doses to be effective.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped.

Moderna’s vaccine reported a 94% efficacy rate in its late-stage clinical trial.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool Workers pack boxes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for shipping.

One data chart showed Moderna’s vaccine appeared to protect people from infection around two weeks after the first dose, Business Insider’s Hilary Brueck reported.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool A worker gives a thumbs up while transporting boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the loading dock for shipping.

Moderna was approved a week after the FDA authorised Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine for emergency use.

Business Wire A worker inside the walk-in freezer finishes packing doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The US will ship around 8 million doses throughout this upcoming week.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution centre.

Moderna plans to deliver 20 million doses by the year’s end, Business Insider’s Grace Dean reported.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool A worker carries a box containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Operation Warp Speed initially planned to deliver vaccines to 20 million Americans before 2021, Warp Speed’s co-leader said this will stretch until the first week of next month, Business Insider’s Andrew Dunn reported.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool A worker packs boxes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for shipping.

Vivek Murthy, who President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate as US surgeon general, said Sunday the vaccine may not be widely available until summer or fall 2021.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a truck for shipping at the McKesson distribution centre.

Distribution plans for COVID-19 vaccines are up to states, but the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended they first go to healthcare workers and people living in long-term care facilities.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are moved to the loading dock for shipping at the McKesson distribution centre.

Source: Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

FedEx will transport the supply of Moderna coronavirus vaccines nationwide.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a truck for shipping at the McKesson distribution centre.

Source: The Associated Press

