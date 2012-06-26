Here Is What A Huge Soccer Rivalry In The U.S. Looks Like

Photo: ESPN

Soccer in North America is still a long ways from featuring the talent of the top leagues in the world, but that doesn’t mean fans in the United States don’t care. Television ratings may still be disappointing, but at the local level, many of the Major League Soccer clubs have strong followings.And nowhere is that intensity stronger than in Portland and Seattle. Both the Portland Timbers and the Seattle Sounders are averaging more than 20,000 fans per game, and the Sounders are actually tops in MLS with nearly 40,000 fans per game.



And thanks to two fiercely loyal fanbases and the close proximity of the Pacific Northwest cities, they have developed the biggest rivalry in MLS. And yesterday, those two teams met for the first time this season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.