Here Is What A Huge Soccer Rivalry In The U.S. Looks Like

Soccer in North America is still a long ways from featuring the talent of the top leagues in the world, but that doesn’t mean fans in the United States don’t care. Television ratings may still be disappointing, but at the local level, many of the Major League Soccer clubs have strong followings.And nowhere is that intensity stronger than in Portland and Seattle. Both the Portland Timbers and the Seattle Sounders are averaging more than 20,000 fans per game, and the Sounders are actually tops in MLS with nearly 40,000 fans per game.

And thanks to two fiercely loyal fanbases and the close proximity of the Pacific Northwest cities, they have developed the biggest rivalry in MLS. And yesterday, those two teams met for the first time this season.

It was a huge sellout crowd in Portland

That's a big banner

And like you would see in other countries, there was plenty of singing and chanting

And as is tradition in Portland, a log is sacrificed after every goal

A small slice is removed

And presented to the crowd

The rivalry is not just for the fans, as the players were bickering and shoving all game

And the green-clad home supporters were jubilant

Like their NFL counterpart, the Sounders have some loud uniforms

The stadium in Portland is cozy, but still holds over 20,000 fans

And there were plenty of Sounders supporters that made the 200-mile trek

That's a big drum

Late in the game, the pushing and shoving intensified

And the red cards started to fly

A fan proudly displays his Timbers log slice

In the end, the Timbers held on for a 2-1 win and the crowd celebrated

