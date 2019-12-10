MLB released jerseys with a Nike swoosh for next season, and baseball fans are freaking out

Meredith Cash
NikeNike revealed a first look at its new MLB jerseys that prominently feature the company’s iconic swoosh symbol Monday.
  • Nike revealed a first look at its new MLB jerseys that prominently feature the company’s iconic swoosh symbol Monday.
  • In January of 2019, the sneaker and athletic wear giant announced an agreement with the league and Fanatics to become Major League Baseball’s official uniform provider in 2020.
  • Photos of the new jerseys surfaced online Monday, and many baseball fans expressed discontent with the size and location of the swoosh.
  • Check out photos of all 30 MLB teams’ new jerseys below:
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

Major League Baseball has long resisted the blatant commercialation of its jerseys, but an agreement recently reached with the world’s premier shoe brand appears to be taking the league’s uniforms in a new direction.

NikeIn January 2019, Nike announced its upcoming collaboration with the MLB and Fanatics.

In January, Nike announced that it would become the “exclusive provider of Major League Baseball’s on-field uniforms” beginning with the 2020 season. According to the release, the deal – which involved both the MLB and sports merchandise giant Fanatics – allowed the athletic wear company to feature its signature Nike “swoosh” on the new jerseys.

On Monday, Nike released the first look at all 30 MLB teams’ uniforms for next season. The photos, which surfaced online, show classic designs but feature the classic Nike symbol prominently on the chest.

Many baseball fans expressed discontent and ire with both the size and location of the swoosh:

Many people on Twitter thought the swoosh should have been stitched onto the sleeve:

Still, some other Twitter users mocked fans who were upset with the new uniform changes:

Check out photos of all 30 teams’ new Nike jerseys for yourself below:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Nike

Atlanta Braves

Nike

Baltimore Orioles

Nike

Boston Red Sox

Nike

Chicago White Sox

Nike

Chicago Cubs

Nike

Cincinnati Reds

Nike

Cleveland Indians

Nike

Colorado Rockies

Nike

Detroit Tigers

Nike

Houston Astros

Nike

Kansas City Royals

Nike

Los Angeles Angels

Nike

Los Angeles Dodgers

Nike

Miami Marlins

Nike

Milwaukee Brewers

Nike

Minnesota Twins

Nike

New York Yankees

Nike

New York Mets

Nike

Oakland Athletics

Nike

Philadelphia Phillies

Nike

Pittsburgh Pirates

Nike

San Diego Padres

Nike

San Francisco Giants

Nike

Seattle Mariners

Nike

St. Louis Cardinals

Nike

Tampa Bay Rays

Nike

Texas Rangers

Nike

Toronto Blue Jays

Nike

Washington Nationals

Nike

Now check out the most memorable college basketball teams of the decade, from squads filled with one-and-dones to sleeper Cinderellas:

Nell Redmond/AP

The 13 most memorable college basketball teams of the decade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.