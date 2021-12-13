Search

Photos of the exact moment 39 contestants found out they had won Miss Universe

Gabbi Shaw
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu reacts as she is crowned as Miss Universe. Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • A new Miss Universe was crowned on December 12: Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu.
  • To celebrate, we found photos throughout the pageant’s history showing winners at the moment they won.
  • Some cry, some scream, and some are simply shocked.
1961: Miss Germany, Marlene Schmidt
Marlene Schmidt is crowned Miss Universe on July 15, 1961. AP Images
Schmidt is the first and only Miss Germany to win the crown.
1970: Miss Puerto Rico, Marisol Malaret
Marisol Malaret of Puerto Nuevo screams as she’s named the winner. Jim Bourdier/AP Images
Malaret screamed with delight after being named the winner on July 11, 1970.
1971: Miss Lebanon, Georgina Rizk
Georgina Rizk reacts after being named Miss Universe on July 24, 1971. AP Images
Rizk was the first woman from the Middle East to win Miss Universe.
1976: Miss Israel, Rina Messinger
Israeli beauty queen Rina Messinger registers her surprise as she is chosen as Miss Universe on July 11, 1976. AP Images
Messinger stayed in the US for four years after her reign as Miss Universe ended.
1980: Miss USA, Shawn Weatherly
Miss USA, Shawn Weatherly, a 20-year-old student was crowned Miss Universe 1980 on July 8, 1980. AP Images
Weatherly went on to appear in the first season of “Baywatch.”
1981: Miss Venezuela, Irene Sáez
Miss Venezuela, Irene Sáez, reacts after she was named Miss Universe. AP Images
Sáez went on to be elected governor of the Venezuelan state Nueva Esparta.
1983: Miss New Zealand, Lorraine Downes
Lorraine Downs reacts to winning Miss Universe. AP
Downes won the New Zealand version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006.
1985: Miss Puerto Rico, Deborah Carthy-Deu
Miss Universe 1985, Deborah Carthy-Deu of San Juan, smiles as she is crowned on July 15, 1985. Raul de Molina/AP Images
Carthy-Deu went on to star in the telenovela “El Cisne Blanco,” or “The White Swan,” in English.
1987: Miss Chile, Cecilia Bolocco
22-year-old Miss Chile, Cecilia Bolocco, receives her Miss Universe 1987 crown on May 27, 1987. AP
Bolocco was the first Chilean Miss Universe.
1988: Miss Thailand, Porntip Nakhirunkanok
Miss Thailand, Porntip Nakhirunkanok, as she is crowned Miss Universe 1988 on May 24, 1988. Jeff Widener/AP Images
Nakhirunkanok was the first woman to win both the Miss Universe title and Best National Costume.
1989: Miss Netherlands, Angela Visser
Angela Visser of Holland gets her crown as Miss Universe on May 23, 1989. Mark Terrill/AP Images
Visser appeared in a season one episode of “Friends,” called “The One Where the Monkey Gets Away.”
1993: Miss Puerto Rico, Dayanara Torres
Dayanara Torres, Miss Puerto Rico, is seen wiping a tear from her eye after being crowned Miss Universe 1993 on May 21, 1993. JEFF ROBBINS/AP Images
Torres was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2000 to 2004. He married Jennifer Lopez the week after their split was finalized.
1994: Miss India, Sushmita Sen
Miss India, Sushmita Sen, reacts after winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant on May 21, 1994. Erik de Castro/Reuters
Sen was the first Indian woman to win the pageant.
1996: Miss Venezuela, Alicia Machado
Venezuela’s Alicia Machado is crowned Miss Universe at the Miss Universe competition on May 17, 1996. Eric Draper/AP Images
Machado blasted then-pageant owner Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign for body-shaming her during her reign.
1997: Miss USA, Brook Lee
Miss USA, Brook Mahealani Lee, reacts as she becomes Miss Universe 1997 on May 16, 1997. Colin Braley/Reuters
Lee was the oldest woman to win, at 26 years and 128 days old.
1998: Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Wendy Fitzwilliam
Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Wendy Fitzwilliam, after she was selected the Miss Universe 1998 on May 12, 1998. AP
Fitzwilliam was the first contestant to win the swimsuit competition while wearing a bikini.
1999: Miss Botswana, Mpule Kwelagobe
Mpule Kwelagobe reacts as she is titled Miss Universe on May 26, 1999. Getty Images/Handout
1999 was the first time Botswana was represented at the pageant, and consequently their first win.
2000: Miss India, Lara Dutta
Miss India, Lara Dutta, 21, is crowned Miss Universe 2000 on May 13, 2000. Enric Marti/AP Images
Dutta was the second-ever Indian Miss Universe, and the last Miss India to win the crown.
2001: Miss Puerto Rico, Denise Quiñones
Miss Puerto Rico, Denise Quiñones, is crowned Miss Universe 2001 at the 50th Miss Universe competition on May 11, 2001. Reuters
Quiñones became the director of Miss Universe Puerto Rico in February 2018.
2002: Miss Russia, Oxana Fedorova
Miss Russia, Oxana Fedorova, reacts as she wins the 2002 Miss Universe crown on May 29, 2002. Colin Braley/Reuters
Four months after she was crowned, Fedorova was dethroned for being “unable to fulfill her duties.” Apparently she was too busy to travel much, and was replaced by the first runner-up, Miss Panama, Justine Pasek.
2003: Miss Dominican Republic, Amelia Vega
Miss Dominican Republic, Amelia Vega, reacts as she is announced as the new Miss Universe on June 3, 2003. Andrew Winning/Reuters
Vega was the first delegate from the Dominican Republic to become Miss Universe.
2004: Miss Australia, Jennifer Hawkins
Miss Australia, Jennifer Hawkins, reacts after being crowned Miss Universe 2004 on June 1, 2004. Guillermo Granja/Reuters
Hawkins currently runs two successful brands, Cozi by Jennifer Hawkins swimwear and the Jbronze by Jennifer Hawkins line of tanning products.
2005: Miss Canada, Natalie Glebova
Natalie Glebova of Canada reacts after being named Miss Universe 2005 on May 31, 2005. Rungroj Yongrit/Reuters
Glebova published her second book in November 2018, “I Am Winning: A Guide to Personal Empowerment.”
2006: Miss Puerto Rico, Zuleyka Rivera
Miss Puerto Rico Zuleyka Rivera Mendoza reacts being named Miss Universe 2006 on July 23, 2006. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Rivera had a resurgence in popularity after starring in the music video for “Despacito,” which was the most-viewed video on YouTube until “Baby Shark” came along.
2007: Miss Japan, Riyo Mori
Riyo Mori, Miss Japan 2007, reacts as she is announced the winner of the Miss Universe 2007 on May 28, 2007. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Images
Mori auditioned for the role of Yaeko in “Heroes.”
2008: Miss Venezuela, Dayana Mendoza
Dayana Mendoza of Venezuela reacts after being announced Miss Universe 2008 on July 14, 2008. Adrees Latif/Reuters
Mendoza appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012.
2009: Miss Venezuela, Stefanía Fernández
Miss Venezuela Stefanía Fernandez is named Miss Universe 2009 on August 23, 2009. Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Fernandez was the first Miss Universe to be crowned by a compatriot — her predecessor was also Miss Venezuela.
2010: Miss Mexico, Ximena Navarrete
Miss Mexico 2010, Ximena Navarrete, reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe on August 23, 2010. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Navarrete has appeared in various telenovelas since her reign ended.
2011: Miss Angola, Leila Lopes
Miss Angola Leila Lopes is crowned Miss Universe 2011 on September 12, 2011. Andre Penner/AP Images
Lopes and her husband, former football player Osi Umenyiora, welcomed their first child in June 2018.
2012: Miss USA, Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned the 2012 Miss Universe on December 19, 2012. David Becker/Getty Images
Culpo won Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA, and Miss Universe all in the span of 15 months.
2013: Miss Venezuela, Gabriela Isler
Maria Gabriela Isler, Miss Universe 2013, is crowned Miss Universe 2013 on November 9, 2013. Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Venezuela is second only to the US in terms of Miss Universe winners — the country has had seven.
2014: Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega
Miss Colombia Paulina Vega reacts after being named Miss Universe on January 25, 2015. Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
The president of Colombia declared the day of Vega’s win a national holiday.
2015: Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach
Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, reacts after she was announced the new Miss Universe on December 20, 2015. John Locher/AP Images
Wurtzbach originally thought she was runner-up, after host Steve Harvey accidentally called out the wrong name.
2016: Miss France, Iris Mittenaere
Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, is crowned Miss Universe 2016. Bullit Marquez/AP
Mittenaere became the host of France’s version of “American Ninja Warrior” in 2018.
2017: Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned the 66th Miss Universe on November 26, 2017. Steve Marcus/Reuters
Nel-Peters announced her engagement to NFL player Tim Tebow in January 2019. They got married one year later in January 2020.
2018: Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray reacts after being named the new Miss Universe. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Gray was crowned on December 16, 2018. She served as Miss Universe for 11 months.
2019: Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned Miss Universe. Paras Griffin/Stringer/Getty Images
Tunzi became the first Black woman from South Africa to become Miss Universe, just two years after Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won in 2017. She was also the longest-reigning Miss Universe, as the 2020 pageant was delayed for months.
2020: Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe on May 16, 2021. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Meza “is a 26-year-old model, software engineer, and make-up artist from Chihuahua, Mexico,” according to Newsweek.
2021: Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu reacts as she is crowned as Miss Universe. Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images
Sandhu, 21, is the third Miss India to win Miss Universe, and she’s also the first winner born in the 2000s.
About the Author
Gabbi Shaw