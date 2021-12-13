Photos of the exact moment 39 contestants found out they had won Miss Universe

- A new Miss Universe was crowned on December 12: Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu.
- To celebrate, we found photos throughout the pageant’s history showing winners at the moment they won.
- Some cry, some scream, and some are simply shocked.
1961: Miss Germany, Marlene Schmidt
Schmidt is the first and only Miss Germany to win the crown.
1970: Miss Puerto Rico, Marisol Malaret
Malaret screamed with delight after being named the winner on July 11, 1970.
1971: Miss Lebanon, Georgina Rizk
Rizk was the first woman from the Middle East to win Miss Universe.
1976: Miss Israel, Rina Messinger
Messinger stayed in the US for four years after her reign as Miss Universe ended.
1980: Miss USA, Shawn Weatherly
Weatherly went on to appear in the first season of “Baywatch.”
1981: Miss Venezuela, Irene Sáez
Sáez went on to be elected governor of the Venezuelan state Nueva Esparta.
1983: Miss New Zealand, Lorraine Downes
Downes won the New Zealand version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006.
1985: Miss Puerto Rico, Deborah Carthy-Deu
Carthy-Deu went on to star in the telenovela “El Cisne Blanco,” or “The White Swan,” in English.
1987: Miss Chile, Cecilia Bolocco
Bolocco was the first Chilean Miss Universe.
1988: Miss Thailand, Porntip Nakhirunkanok
Nakhirunkanok was the first woman to win both the Miss Universe title and Best National Costume.
1989: Miss Netherlands, Angela Visser
Visser appeared in a season one episode of “Friends,” called “The One Where the Monkey Gets Away.”
1993: Miss Puerto Rico, Dayanara Torres
Torres was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2000 to 2004. He married Jennifer Lopez the week after their split was finalized.
1994: Miss India, Sushmita Sen
Sen was the first Indian woman to win the pageant.
1996: Miss Venezuela, Alicia Machado
Machado blasted then-pageant owner Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign for body-shaming her during her reign.
1997: Miss USA, Brook Lee
Lee was the oldest woman to win, at 26 years and 128 days old.
1998: Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Wendy Fitzwilliam
Fitzwilliam was the first contestant to win the swimsuit competition while wearing a bikini.
1999: Miss Botswana, Mpule Kwelagobe
1999 was the first time Botswana was represented at the pageant, and consequently their first win.
2000: Miss India, Lara Dutta
Dutta was the second-ever Indian Miss Universe, and the last Miss India to win the crown.
2001: Miss Puerto Rico, Denise Quiñones
Quiñones became the director of Miss Universe Puerto Rico in February 2018.
2002: Miss Russia, Oxana Fedorova
Four months after she was crowned, Fedorova was dethroned for being “unable to fulfill her duties.” Apparently she was too busy to travel much, and was replaced by the first runner-up, Miss Panama, Justine Pasek.
2003: Miss Dominican Republic, Amelia Vega
Vega was the first delegate from the Dominican Republic to become Miss Universe.
2004: Miss Australia, Jennifer Hawkins
Hawkins currently runs two successful brands, Cozi by Jennifer Hawkins swimwear and the Jbronze by Jennifer Hawkins line of tanning products.
2005: Miss Canada, Natalie Glebova
Glebova published her second book in November 2018, “I Am Winning: A Guide to Personal Empowerment.”
2006: Miss Puerto Rico, Zuleyka Rivera
Rivera had a resurgence in popularity after starring in the music video for “Despacito,” which was the most-viewed video on YouTube until “Baby Shark” came along.
2007: Miss Japan, Riyo Mori
Mori auditioned for the role of Yaeko in “Heroes.”
2008: Miss Venezuela, Dayana Mendoza
Mendoza appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012.
2009: Miss Venezuela, Stefanía Fernández
Fernandez was the first Miss Universe to be crowned by a compatriot — her predecessor was also Miss Venezuela.
2010: Miss Mexico, Ximena Navarrete
Navarrete has appeared in various telenovelas since her reign ended.
2011: Miss Angola, Leila Lopes
Lopes and her husband, former football player Osi Umenyiora, welcomed their first child in June 2018.
2012: Miss USA, Olivia Culpo
Culpo won Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA, and Miss Universe all in the span of 15 months.
2013: Miss Venezuela, Gabriela Isler
Venezuela is second only to the US in terms of Miss Universe winners — the country has had seven.
2014: Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega
The president of Colombia declared the day of Vega’s win a national holiday.
2015: Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach
Wurtzbach originally thought she was runner-up, after host Steve Harvey accidentally called out the wrong name.
2016: Miss France, Iris Mittenaere
Mittenaere became the host of France’s version of “American Ninja Warrior” in 2018.
2017: Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Nel-Peters announced her engagement to NFL player Tim Tebow in January 2019. They got married one year later in January 2020.
2018: Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray
Gray was crowned on December 16, 2018. She served as Miss Universe for 11 months.
2019: Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi
Tunzi became the first Black woman from South Africa to become Miss Universe, just two years after Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won in 2017. She was also the longest-reigning Miss Universe, as the 2020 pageant was delayed for months.
2020: Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza
Meza “is a 26-year-old model, software engineer, and make-up artist from Chihuahua, Mexico,” according to Newsweek.
2021: Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu
Sandhu, 21, is the third Miss India to win Miss Universe, and she’s also the first winner born in the 2000s.