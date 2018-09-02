39 emotional photos show Miss America winners being crowned through the years

2022: Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles

As Insider’s Samantha Grindell reported , Broyles’ win made history: She’s the first ever winner from Alaska. She studies biomedical science and voice performance at the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. Her talent in the pageant was singing.

“One thing that I’ve really tried to do as Miss Alaska is show people that I am real,” she said. “I have flaws. I have ADHD. I have dermatillomania.”

“I’ve struggled with all of these things and because of that, I am a better person,” she continued. “A lot of people don’t recognize that their low points are what’s going to propel them into their future.”