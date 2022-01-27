Search

See how Mini is giving new life to its iconic coupe with a new EV conversion initiative that replaces the car’s engine with a battery

Dominick Reuter
  • The Mini plant in Oxford has a new process for electrifying the classic compact coupe.
  • Mini owners in the UK can have their internal combustion engines swapped for a 90-kilowatt motor.
  • All original parts are tagged and stored, in case customers ever want to switch back.
Back in 2018, a one-off electric prototype of a classic Mini coupe was unveiled at the New York Auto Show.
After the positive reception in New York, a team at Mini’s plant in Oxford, England got to work on a process to offer the conversion to classic Mini owners.
The team starts by carefully pulling out the internal combustion system from the chassis…
… and carefully marks each piece to put into storage.
Next, the vehicle is fitted with a custom electric system, including a 90-kilowatt motor and high-voltage battery.
“What the project team are developing preserves the character of the classic Mini and enables its fans to enjoy all-electric performance,” BMW’s head of the Mini brand Bernd Körber said in a statement.
The electric motor accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in approximately nine seconds, and the battery has a predicted range of around 160 kilometers.
The process is also fully reversible, so the original engines can be returned from storage to restore each Mini to its original specs.
As an electric vehicle, the design elements mirror the original aesthetic, while providing newly relevant information about charge and range.
Parent firm BMW also says that the electrified Minis can drive in places like Oxford Street or Piccadilly Circus in London without the driver having to pay the environmental tax charged on combustion engine vehicles.
“With Mini Recharged, we are connecting the past with the future of the brand,” Körber said.
